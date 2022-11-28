Around the AFC North: Tee Higgins Is Hot With Ja'Marr Chase Moving Closer to Return

Diontae Johnson and Kenny Pickett Hope to Connect More Often

As the Steelers (3-7) prepared for their Monday Night Football matchup against Indianapolis, they hoped to get more production from wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The switch from Mitch Trubisky to Kenny Pickett at quarterback has not led to more opportunities for Johnson. Coming off his best season in 2021 (107 catches, 1,161 yards, eight touchdowns), Johnson has not caught more than five passes in any game since Pickett became the starter midway through Week 3.

Pickett said the amount of double-coverage that Johnson draws makes it more difficult to get him the football.

"That's frustrating when he's that good of a player, that talented, and they try and take him out of the game plan," Pickett said via Noah Strackbein of si.com. "There are some things, maybe move him around more and get him in different spots to try and get him the ball. You know, but when they're playing a two-high shell and they got a safety over the top, it's tough."

Pickett hoped that he could find opportunities to feed Johnson consistently against the Colts.