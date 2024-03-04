Ten Takeaways From NFL Combine

After watching plenty of draft prospects wearing sweats and shorts last week at the NFL Combine, here are 10 takeaways from my trip to Indianapolis:
The Ravens are retooling their offensive line, and Washington right tackle Roger Rosengarten helped himself at the Combine. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash among offensive linemen (4.92) and didn't allow a sack all season. He could be a name to watch if he's available when the Ravens pick at No. 30.
Sticking with offensive linemen, guard Cooper Beebe of Kansas State could be another Ravens target. He delivered on his promise to display his athleticism, and Beebe could be a replacement should the Ravens lose Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency. Beebe had one of the best quotes of the Combine – "Any chance I get, I'm putting dudes into the ground."
The tallest offensive lineman at the Combine was 6-foot-8 Frank Crum of Wyoming, who tied for the second-fastest 40 (4.94) among linemen. Crum also got plenty of attention for his hair flow during his run. You'll hear plenty more about his hair if Crum is a Day 2 or Day 3 pick for the Ravens.
It wouldn't surprise me to see the Ravens draft two offensive linemen. Scouts believe this is one of the strongest offensive line classes ever, and the Ravens have enough picks to double-dip up front. Director of Player Personnel George Kokinis loves to scout offensive linemen and there are plenty this year who would look good in a Ravens uniform.
Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who Mel Kiper of ESPN has mocked to the Ravens at No. 30, had the Combine's best time (6.62) in the three-cone drill. Lassiter looked fluid and his physicality shows up on game tape. Lassiter didn't allow a touchdown as the nearest defender last season and he's a player that Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken knows well from his days at Georgia. Lassiter checks a lot of boxes that could make him a nice fit for Baltimore.
T. J. Tampa of Iowa State is another cornerback who could be on Baltimore's wish list. He didn't workout at the Combine while still recovering from a hamstring injury. However, Tampa plans to workout at his Pro Day in March. It's important to remember that Pro Days and team visits are still to come, giving draft prospects who didn't workout in Indianapolis another chance to put on a show.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy created serious buzz for running the fastest 40 in Combine history. He had the mic-drop moment of the Combine, but drops were an issue for Worthy at Texas. It takes more than speed to make a great wide receiver, but regardless of what he does in the NFL, people will remember Worthy's dash. He was also one of the most athletic players in Indianapolis according to NextGen Stats.
The winning personality of Michigan running back Blake Corum came shining through during his interview session. Corum said he'd love to play for Head Coach John Harbaugh after playing for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. The Ravens will be adding to their backfield this offseason and perhaps Corum could be a target in Round 3 when backs may start flying off the board.
All the top quarterbacks at the Combine like Caleb Williams of USC drew huge crowds to their interview sessions. It was another reminder that the Ravens are fortunate not to be looking for a starting quarterback in the draft. Five quarterbacks may be selected among the first 12 picks, and the chances that all five will live up to expectations are slim.
You can't rule out the possibility that the Ravens will trade out of the first round at No. 30 to acquire more picks. In its first post-combine mock draft, Pro Football Focus has the Ravens making a trade with the Falcons, giving Atlanta two picks and acquiring four picks in return. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta loves draft picks and he returns from Indianapolis with even more knowledge about formulating a game plan for this year's draft.