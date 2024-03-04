Ten Takeaways From NFL Combine

Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who Mel Kiper of ESPN has mocked to the Ravens at No. 30, had the Combine's best time (6.62) in the three-cone drill. Lassiter looked fluid and his physicality shows up on game tape. Lassiter didn't allow a touchdown as the nearest defender last season and he's a player that Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken knows well from his days at Georgia. Lassiter checks a lot of boxes that could make him a nice fit for Baltimore.

T. J. Tampa of Iowa State is another cornerback who could be on Baltimore's wish list. He didn't workout at the Combine while still recovering from a hamstring injury. However, Tampa plans to workout at his Pro Day in March. It's important to remember that Pro Days and team visits are still to come, giving draft prospects who didn't workout in Indianapolis another chance to put on a show.