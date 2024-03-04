 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ten Takeaways From NFL Combine

Mar 04, 2024 at 03:32 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Kansas State OL Cooper Beebe
Michael Conroy/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Kansas State OL Cooper Beebe

After watching plenty of draft prospects wearing sweats and shorts last week at the NFL Combine, here are 10 takeaways from my trip to Indianapolis:

The Ravens are retooling their offensive line, and Washington right tackle Roger Rosengarten helped himself at the Combine. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash among offensive linemen (4.92) and didn't allow a sack all season. He could be a name to watch if he's available when the Ravens pick at No. 30.

Sticking with offensive linemen, guard Cooper Beebe of Kansas State could be another Ravens target. He delivered on his promise to display his athleticism, and Beebe could be a replacement should the Ravens lose Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency. Beebe had one of the best quotes of the Combine – "Any chance I get, I'm putting dudes into the ground."

The tallest offensive lineman at the Combine was 6-foot-8 Frank Crum of Wyoming, who tied for the second-fastest 40 (4.94) among linemen. Crum also got plenty of attention for his hair flow during his run. You'll hear plenty more about his hair if Crum is a Day 2 or Day 3 pick for the Ravens.

It wouldn't surprise me to see the Ravens draft two offensive linemen. Scouts believe this is one of the strongest offensive line classes ever, and the Ravens have enough picks to double-dip up front. Director of Player Personnel George Kokinis loves to scout offensive linemen and there are plenty this year who would look good in a Ravens uniform.

Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who Mel Kiper of ESPN has mocked to the Ravens at No. 30, had the Combine's best time (6.62) in the three-cone drill. Lassiter looked fluid and his physicality shows up on game tape. Lassiter didn't allow a touchdown as the nearest defender last season and he's a player that Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken knows well from his days at Georgia. Lassiter checks a lot of boxes that could make him a nice fit for Baltimore.

T. J. Tampa of Iowa State is another cornerback who could be on Baltimore's wish list. He didn't workout at the Combine while still recovering from a hamstring injury. However, Tampa plans to workout at his Pro Day in March. It's important to remember that Pro Days and team visits are still to come, giving draft prospects who didn't workout in Indianapolis another chance to put on a show.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy created serious buzz for running the fastest 40 in Combine history. He had the mic-drop moment of the Combine, but drops were an issue for Worthy at Texas. It takes more than speed to make a great wide receiver, but regardless of what he does in the NFL, people will remember Worthy's dash. He was also one of the most athletic players in Indianapolis according to NextGen Stats.

The winning personality of Michigan running back Blake Corum came shining through during his interview session. Corum said he'd love to play for Head Coach John Harbaugh after playing for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. The Ravens will be adding to their backfield this offseason and perhaps Corum could be a target in Round 3 when backs may start flying off the board.

All the top quarterbacks at the Combine like Caleb Williams of USC drew huge crowds to their interview sessions. It was another reminder that the Ravens are fortunate not to be looking for a starting quarterback in the draft. Five quarterbacks may be selected among the first 12 picks, and the chances that all five will live up to expectations are slim.

You can't rule out the possibility that the Ravens will trade out of the first round at No. 30 to acquire more picks. In its first post-combine mock draft, Pro Football Focus has the Ravens making a trade with the Falcons, giving Atlanta two picks and acquiring four picks in return. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta loves draft picks and he returns from Indianapolis with even more knowledge about formulating a game plan for this year's draft.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow Expects to Be Fully Cleared From Wrist Surgery by May

Kevin Stefanski is still deciding who will call plays for the Browns. Will Pittsburgh exercise the fifth-year option on Najee Harris?
news

Late for Work: Ravens Have 'Myriad of Options' in Free Agent Running Back Market

Ravens could get backup quarterback in the draft. Offensive line prospects shaping up to be biggest strength of the draft class. Don't rule out a wide receiver in Round 1.
news

Five Offensive Line Prospects to Watch

Looking to retool their offensive line, the Ravens may attack the position aggressively in this year's draft.
news

Five Running Back Prospects to Know

The Ravens are looking to add running back depth and the draft presents some intriguing options.
news

Five Wide Receiver Prospects to Know

If the Ravens take another swing at wide receiver, there's plenty of talent at the position in this year's draft.
news

50 Words or Less: Expect Patience From Ravens This Offseason

The markets the Ravens will be fishing in could be slow to materialize and bringing back their own free agents will take precedence.
news

Blake Corum Likes Idea of Going From Jim Harbaugh to John Harbaugh

Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey eyes a reunion with Todd Monken. Playing with Lamar Jackson sounds lit to receivers at the NFL Scouting
news

Ravens Like the Receiver Class, But What's Their Flavor?

The Ravens could augment their receiver corps with another young talent in the draft.
news

Ravens Help Kick Off Lights On! Program in Baltimore

The Ravens made a $20,000 donation to help the expansion of the Lights On! program making communities safer and traffic stops less stressful.
news

Late for Work: Free-Agent Matchmaker Has Saquon Barkley Going to Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to Giants

Two under-the-radar free-agent running backs who could interest Baltimore. The Ravens have experience rebuilding the offensive line, but they may need to take 'bigger swings' this time.
news

Five Cornerback Prospects to Know

The Ravens are always on the lookout for cornerbacks and this year's draft is deep at the position.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising