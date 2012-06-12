Terrell Suggs At Facility, Accelerating Rehab





Terrell Suggs is back in the Ravens' facility.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year returned Tuesday morning for mandatory minicamp, the first time he's been in the Under Armour Performance Center since suffering an Achilles tendon injury.

And Suggs came back without crutches.

"No more crutches! Beasting..." Suggs posted on Facebook Tuesday morning.

Suggs, who is shooting for a November return, suffered his injury on April 28 and had surgery on May 8. He's moving around just over two months later.

Wearing a walking boot, Suggs made his rounds through the building and watched from a chair on the sidelines as they had a morning walkthrough.

Suggs met Monday with doctors in Baltimore, and Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an update on his star outside linebacker after practice.