The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on a Thrilling Overtime Victory

As Tylan Wallace scored the game-winning touchdown Sunday, teammates and coaches were already running toward the end zone to celebrate with him.
In the words of Lamar Jackson, it felt like a movie. Wallace's 76-yard punt return ended one of the most memorable games in recent Ravens history and lifted them to a 37-31 victory over the Rams.
There were nine lead changes, the most of any game in the league this season.
Here are my five thoughts on a wet-and-wild win that lifted the Ravens (10-3) to their eighth victory in their last nine games:
Momentum Is Building With Each Victory
There's a ton of good karma surrounding the Ravens right now with their sights set on winning the AFC North, and knowing they can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC by winning their remaining four games.
They have a difficult schedule remaining – playing at Jacksonville and at San Francisco, before ending the season at home vs. the Dolphins (Week 17) and Pittsburgh (Week 18).
However, if you've watched the Ravens closely this season, there's no reason to think they can't beat anyone, anywhere, on any given day. Different players keep stepping up, whether they are perennial Pro Bowlers or players at the back end of the roster.
Wallace doesn't usually return punts, but when Devin Duvernay (back) left the game early, Wallace stepped in and became the hero. Tight end Isaiah Likely (five catches, 83 yards, one touchdown) had a strong game in his second start since Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews went down with an ankle injury.
Clearly, the Ravens believe the window to reach the Super Bowl is open for them, and the entire roster has bought in.
"When I signed over here, I thought there was something special going on," wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said. "You look at it, all the stars are aligned."
Tylan Wallace Is a Deserving Hero
Wallace was an unlikely hero but a deserving one, a player who fought to earn his place on the 53-man roster during training camp.
Wallace has always worked hard and kept himself prepared to do more. His journey to the end zone resembled his NFL career. He kept moving forward and even after he was almost tripped up, he refused to go down.
"For sure. I was about to go down, [but] I can't go down right here," Wallace said. "I made it this far. I'm like, 'I have to keep going. I have to stay up.' So, that's what was kind of going through my mind in that moment."
The Ravens' celebration in the end zone wasn't just about the victory. They were celebrating a player they were happy to see be rewarded with a shining moment.
"I feel like I just returned it," Jackson said. "I'm more excited than 'Ty'"
Lamar Jackson Can Shine No Matter How Hard It Rains
In challenging wet conditions, Jackson was superb and produced almost 400 yards of total offense (24-for-43, 316 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and 70 yards rushing).
Jackson was at his finest when he led the Ravens on a brilliant 75-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that temporarily gave them 31-28 lead. Trailing by five points when the drive began, the Ravens had to reach the end zone and Jackson had his way. He made clutch throws, used his athleticism to buy time, and never panicked after plays didn't go his way.
He capped the drive by throwing a laser on third-and-16 to Zay Flowers for a 21-yard touchdown that had fans hugging each other in the stands.
"His poise in the pocket," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Runs around and scrambles, finds guys downfield. He's a very unique player. Most of the time, it works out really great. He's one of a kind. There's nobody like Lamar Jackson."
Jackson connected with Flowers for a successful two-point conversion that temporarily gave Baltimore a 31-28 lead, and after the Rams sent the game into overtime with a field goal on their next drive, Wallace finally ended things with his return.
The offensive line deserves credit for giving Jackson ample time to throw on many occasions, and Jackson's receivers made some huge catches. But to win this game, the Ravens needed their franchise quarterback to be great, and he was.
Kyle Hamilton's Injury Will Bear Watching
Harbaugh did not have an injury update on starting safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) who left the game in the third quarter. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (23 for 41, 294 yards, three touchdowns) also had a superb game, and after the Ravens' defense became more vulnerable when Hamilton left.
Hamilton's versatility allows him to do so many things for the Ravens as a safety, slot defender, blitzer and physical run defender. He's having a Pro Bowl caliber year in his second season, and his unique skill set would make him difficult to face for any length of time.
Baltimore still has some top quarterbacks to face on its remaining schedule including Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy, and Tua Tagovailoa. The Ravens will clearly be keeping their fingers crossed that Hamilton will be back in the lineup quickly.
Making Game-Winning Plays Makes It Easier to Live With Mistakes
Wallace made a huge mistake early in the game, lining up in the neutral zone on fourth down when the Rams were punting, giving them a first down that led to a Los Angeles touchdown drive.
Jackson wasn't ready for a snap from Tyler Linderbaum in the third quarter, and the ball sailed into the end zone (and was kicked out the back by Jackson) for a Rams safety that gave them a 22-20 lead.
Baltimore's defense gave up 114 yards rushing to Rams running back Kyren Williams, who consistently found room to run.
Had the Ravens lost, the shortcomings would have been more painful. But the Ravens made enough game-winning plays and the defense stopped the Rams on their only possession of overtime to set up Wallace's game-winning return.
It's a good sign that the Ravens are finding ways to win close games, because they'll likely need to win a few more if they're going to reach the Super Bowl.
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Heating Up
This was exactly the kind of game Beckham (four catches, 97 yards, one touchdown) wanted against his former team. And this is exactly what the Ravens need from Beckham, especially with All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) out of the lineup, perhaps for the season.
Beckham was all smiles and hugs with his former Rams teammates during pre-game warmups. He even wore a custom-made “Frenemies” hoodie before the game, displaying his fondness for the Rams' organization.
But when the game began, Beckham was all business. He displayed remarkable body control on his first catch, adjusting his body to snare a one-handed grab.
Then in the second quarter, Beckham made an extraordinary double-move to break wide open for a tumbling 46-yard touchdown catch.
After failing to score a touchdown until November, Beckham has three touchdowns in his last five games and looks healthy. That's another good sign for Baltimore moving forward.
Extra Points
- Jackson's career record against the NFC is 19-1. Jackson also became the first quarterback top 600 yards rushing in each of his first six seasons.
- The Ravens are 10-3 for just the third time in franchise history ([add parenthesis]2006, 2011). This is their best start since 2019,[comma] when they finished a franchise best 14-2.
- Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike got his 11th sack, adding to his career high, and recorded at least half a sack for the 10th consecutive game. The Ravens lead the NFL in sacks with 49 and have at least one sack in 34 straight games, the NFL's longest active streak.
- Running Keaton Mitchell (54 yard, nine carries) had a 27-yard run, giving him five straight games with at least one 20-yard carry.