The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on a Thrilling Overtime Victory

Momentum Is Building With Each Victory

There's a ton of good karma surrounding the Ravens right now with their sights set on winning the AFC North, and knowing they can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC by winning their remaining four games.

They have a difficult schedule remaining – playing at Jacksonville and at San Francisco, before ending the season at home vs. the Dolphins (Week 17) and Pittsburgh (Week 18).

However, if you've watched the Ravens closely this season, there's no reason to think they can't beat anyone, anywhere, on any given day. Different players keep stepping up, whether they are perennial Pro Bowlers or players at the back end of the roster.

Wallace doesn't usually return punts, but when Devin Duvernay (back) left the game early, Wallace stepped in and became the hero. Tight end Isaiah Likely (five catches, 83 yards, one touchdown) had a strong game in his second start since Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews went down with an ankle injury.

Clearly, the Ravens believe the window to reach the Super Bowl is open for them, and the entire roster has bought in.