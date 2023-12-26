The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens Handling the 49ers on Christmas

Don't Disrespect the Ravens

The Ravens relish the underdog role and they felt disrespected entering this game by some national pundits who predicted the 49ers would win easily. Baltimore was motivated coming into this game, and took its frustrations out on its opponent.

"Everybody wrote us off before we had a chance to play," inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. "Everybody counted us out. Everybody was saying we were going to get blown out by double digits."

Queen gave the breakdown speech before the game with the team huddled around him and delivered a message.

"We worked too hard for people to be writing us off," Queen said. "You feel a certain kind of way when people write you off. My message was to take what we want."

The 49ers got the message, as the Ravens rolled to victory with a defense that feasted on turnovers, and a quarterback in Lamar Jackson who played like the ultimate weapon (23-of-35, 252 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 45 yards rushing).