Pundit Picks: Mike Florio Says 49ers Will 'Kick the S--- Out' of Ravens

Childs Walker 49ers 31, Ravens 26 “The Ravens have the running game and speedy defensive playmakers to keep the 49ers from running away with it. They will need to keep Lamar Jackson from being swarmed and score touchdowns when they reach the red zone. San Francisco is the best team in the league and simply has more room for error given its quartet of All-Pro skill players."

Brian Wacker 49ers 27, Ravens 14 “The 49ers are the most complete team in the NFL and the Ravens haven’t faced anyone close to their level this season. Baltimore’s offensive line has also been shaky with tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses dealing with injuries, which is not great when facing a team that has averaged four sacks a game the past seven weeks and makes life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. And even if the Ravens can contain the 49ers’ dynamic offense of quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle, scoring against San Francisco, which allows the second-fewest points per game in the NFL, will be difficult. Lamar Jackon has performed at an MVP level, but the offense is simply less dynamic without tight end Mark Andrews and running back Keaton Mitchell and thus a bit more predictable.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 27, 49ers 24 “The 49ers are the class of the league right now, but they are not unbeatable. A three-game losing streak against Cleveland, Minnesota and Cincinnati in October proves that. Brock Purdy has been playing like an MVP candidate since that stretch, though he hasn’t faced a defense anywhere near the Ravens’ level. I’m betting on Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald to force Purdy into some mistakes and the run defense to slow down Christian McCaffrey just enough for Baltimore to hold on behind another heart-stopping performance from Lamar Jackson. Justin Tucker wins it with a late field goal, just like he did the last time these teams met in 2019.”