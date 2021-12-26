The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Blowout Loss in Cincinnati

From week to week throughout the 2021 season, the Ravens have almost always found a way to give themselves at least a chance to win, no matter which players, or how many, they're missing. But as their list of subtractions grew, you had to wonder if there was a tipping point beyond which they simply couldn't muster such magic. Well, there was. On Friday morning, they had 33 players either on injured reserve or the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, they elevated 14 players from the practice squad and Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Sunday, they started a different quarterback for the third straight week; Josh Johnson had been with the team for 10 days. It was a lot to deal with, and the Bengals did what a playoff-caliber team should, dominating a patchwork lineup to take command of the AFC North race. Losers of four straight games for just the second time under Head Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens still have a path to the playoffs, but it's more complicated now. They need to beat the Rams and Steelers in their final two games. Any chance of it happening begins with them getting back some of the players they really missed Sunday as the Bengals whipped them for the second time this season.