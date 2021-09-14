The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Raiders

It all seemed to make sense early, when the Ravens built a 14-point lead. We'd seen this before, the Ravens going on the road and spoiling the other team's fun. But ever so slowly, things stopped making sense. The Ravens' offense ground to a halt under the weight of a dominant Las Vegas pass rush. The big lead soon evaporated, and when Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's offense finally starting moving and scoring again, the defense faltered, yielding throughout the game's final minutes. It felt like a game that the Ravens could win and should win, but had lost command of – a game that was going to slip away. Sure enough, it did slip away in an overtime that truly made no sense. The Ravens gave up what appeared to be the decisive touchdown, only to be saved by replay and a miraculous interception that went off a receiver's hands and a defender's helmet before being caught. But Jackson's second fumble of the game gave the Raiders a reprieve, and they took advantage. Bottom line, the Ravens didn't close out the game when they had a chance, and they paid for that. This is not at all how they wanted to start the season, with a maddening defeat that highlighted troubling issues on both sides of the ball.