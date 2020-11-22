The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Overtime Loss to Titans

No question, it's a nice story that wide receiver Dez Bryant played a bunch of snaps for the Ravens for the first time and had an impact on the game, catching four passes from Jackson on five targets. His catches were the first for him since December 31, 2017, almost three years ago. Bryant, 32, has overcome a major injury and dwindling interest from other teams to get back on the field, and if this game is any measure, he does have something left in the tank. He certainly gives Jackson a big-bodied target with a resume that'll causes opponents to pay attention. All good. But let's be honest: The Ravens probably wouldn't need him if their plans for the 2020 passing game were being realized. But those plans are in tatters at this point. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had no catches Sunday (one drop) and has just six in the past four games. Miles Boykin was never targeted Sunday. Rookie Devin Duvernay had one catch for five yards and one deep shot intended for him was intercepted. There's a multitude of possible explanations to explore, but the bottom line is the Ravens counted on their new generation of wideouts becoming difference-makers this season, but it's not happening right now.