The Caw: Joe Flacco Voted Media Good Guy

The MTA Light RailLink Service will not be available tonight between 9:30 PM and the conclusion of the game

Riders who leave before the end of the game will be directed to use Supplemental Express and Local Shuttle Buses, which will depart from Lot C, and take riders to both north and southbound Light Rail stops. Once the Light Rail service re-opens, it will remain available for one hour after the game has concluded, and riders should make their way promptly to the Hamburg St. & Stadium Light Rail platform.