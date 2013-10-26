The Caw: Justin Tucker Is One Tough Dude





Watching the replay, Sylvestor wasn't even going for the ball. His intention was to simply mash Tucker to try to pop the ball loose. Sylvestor admitted as much after the game. When told he'd nearly killed the kicker, the Steelers linebacker replied, "I tried to."

Considering I'm about the same size as Tucker, I can't imagine what that hit felt like.

What's crazy is that Tucker – instead of lying on the field like a pile of goo – popped back up and dove to try to recover the loose ball. He didn't get it, but just having the toughness to shake off that hit is incredible.

Tucker suffered a bloodied left ear that required attention from the Ravens team doctor on the sideline. Looking at it up close in the locker room afterwards, the ear was pretty gnarly. Tucker said he didn't get any stitches, but said doctors "glued" a flap of skin back on his ear.

"Turns out kickers are football players too and we take hits, and sometimes we give them out," Tucker said. "It is what it is. I got a little bit of blood on my uniform, and that's not too uncommon when you're playing [in] the AFC North."