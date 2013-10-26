The Caw: Justin Tucker Is One Tough Dude

Oct 26, 2013 at 03:42 AM
26_Caw_TuckerHardcore_news.jpg


Just because you're an opera-singing kicker doesn't mean you're soft.

You know who may have taken the most bone-rattling hit in the storied physical tilt between the Ravens and Steelers?

Kicker Justin Tucker.

Tucker continues to dispel the notion that kickers are a bunch of football sissies – well at least he isn't. He never proved that more than Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

Tucker, who is 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, took a crushing helmet-to-helmet hit from 6-foot-2, 231-pound linebacker Stevenson Sylvestor while trying to recover his own onside kick.


Watching the replay, Sylvestor wasn't even going for the ball. His intention was to simply mash Tucker to try to pop the ball loose. Sylvestor admitted as much after the game. When told he'd nearly killed the kicker, the Steelers linebacker replied, "I tried to."

Considering I'm about the same size as Tucker, I can't imagine what that hit felt like.

What's crazy is that Tucker – instead of lying on the field like a pile of goo – popped back up and dove to try to recover the loose ball. He didn't get it, but just having the toughness to shake off that hit is incredible.

Tucker suffered a bloodied left ear that required attention from the Ravens team doctor on the sideline. Looking at it up close in the locker room afterwards, the ear was pretty gnarly. Tucker said he didn't get any stitches, but said doctors "glued" a flap of skin back on his ear.

"Turns out kickers are football players too and we take hits, and sometimes we give them out," Tucker said. "It is what it is. I got a little bit of blood on my uniform, and that's not too uncommon when you're playing [in] the AFC North."

This isn't the first time Tucker has sacrificed his body to try to make a play. And the Ravens keep going back to him because of his athleticism and toughness.

Remember the fake field goal in the Super Bowl? It was the first fake field goal in Super Bowl history for a reason.

Tucker caught a direct snap and jetted up the sidelines on 4th-and-9. He sidestepped 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, but was hammered out of bounds by a trailing 49er just short of the first down.

Tucker's never shied away from contact. During his senior year at the University of Texas, he finished tied for the team lead with eight special teams tackles, including four solo stops.

So yeah, Tucker is one tough dude.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Tyre Phillips to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore also activated running back Le'Veon Bell and offensive tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad.
news

Louisville Retires Lamar Jackson's No. 8 Jersey

Lamar Jackson's alma mater will not allow any other player to wear No. 8. The school also previously said it will build a statue of Jackson.
news

News & Notes: Nick Boyle Is 'Getting Close' to Returning

Tavon Young played his best game yet vs. Colts and is feeling back in top shape. Young says another retaliation hit will 'never happen again.'
news

Rashod Bateman Expected to Make His Debut vs. Chargers

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the rookie will play against Los Angeles, and his teammates expect to him him to make a difference.
news

Ravens Fans Can Now Bid on Game-Used Gear 

The Ravens have partnered with I Got It to allow fans to bid and win game-used collectibles and autographed memorabilia from their favorite players, past and present.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Chargers

Stats to know before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

'One of a Kind' vs. 'Prototype': Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert Is a Premier Matchup

Viewers are in for a treat Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium with two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league squaring off.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers will square off at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. 
news

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 6

Here's the uniform combination the Ravens will wear for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Inside the M&T Bank Stadium Wedding During the Ravens-Colts Game

Amalachukwu Okafor and Candace Congress tied the knot during halftime of the Ravens-Colts 'Monday Night Football' game, but you have to hear the ending.
news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Has Only One More Narrative to Slay

Lamar Jackson has now beaten the Chiefs. He's led a big late-game comeback with his arm. He's won a playoff game. Now it's onto the Super Bowl.
news

Mailbag: Is Odafe Oweh Leading the Defensive Rookie of the Year Race?

What move could Eric DeCosta make before the deadline? Will the ground game get on track as the weather turns cold? Could Chuck Clark help at inside linebacker?
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising