The Caw: Ravens-Inspired Fantasy Team Names

Sep 03, 2012 at 03:47 AM
03_Caw_FantasyNames_news.jpg


Credit goes to Ravens Flock member @chuckjstone for this, as he started sending #PotentialFantasyTeamNames to @Ravens.

It began a Twitter game to come up with the best Ravens-inspired fantasy team names.

Here's what I got (feel free to change your name before the season starts):

  • Fifty Shades Of Ray
  • Rice Rice Baby
  • I Pitta The Fool
  • Hakuna Ma-Ngata
  • Ngata Chance
  • The Boldin The Beautiful
  • Reed It and Weep
  • Harbaugh So Hard
  • Infinity and Beyanda
  • Win, Lose, Oher, Draw
  • Flacc-O Lanterns
  • Natty Joes
  • Flacco Seagulls
  • Frosted Flaccos
  • World Metta PEES
  • Leach For The Skies
  • To Leach His Own
  • Make It Rainey
  • Pollard Greens
  • Justin Time Tucker
  • Suggs To Be You
  • Spider Webb
  • Rantin' and Raven

Rice saw a graphic for "50 Shades Of Ray" on the Ravens' Facebook page, and responded with this:

"I don't even know what to think about this lol."

While on the subject of fantasy football, I've been asked a lot for my opinion on Ravens players to draft. I can't blame you considering I made it to the championship in my league last year (cough, cough). Hopefully this info isn't too late (hey, you could always make trades).

Running back Ray Rice is a beast as usual. I would seriously consider him for first overall and he's an absolute steal if he gets past No. 5. He's versatile, reliable, doesn't have an established No. 2 behind him and is the goal-line back. Even if Rice gets fewer carries, he may get more receptions.

Quarterback Joe Flacco is worthy of being a starter and you should be able to get him beyond the first several rounds. At the very least, he's an excellent No. 2. Flacco has more weapons (and more familiarity with them) than ever before. I believe a 4,000-yard season is in the cards. The Ravens' high-tempo, pass-heavy offense that we've seen in the preseason would also bode well for his stats.

Torrey Smith is a starting wide receiver, perfect for your No. 2 or flex slot. I see a 1,000-yard season and more touchdowns than the seven he had last year. Smith was hit-or-miss as a rookie, putting up huge numbers one week and hardly anything the next. This year, he's got a better all-around game and could become the Ravens' top target.

Wideout Anquan Boldin is reliable, and feels he may have his best season yet despite being another year older. He's a No. 2 or flex option.

Tight ends Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta could be worthy of late picks. The sure-handed Pitta is more of a red-zone target, but the speedy Dickson will likely put up more yardage. Problem is, they cut into each other's stats.

The Ravens defense is still top-notch, but may not be quite as elite considering the losses of Terrell Suggs, Jarret Johnson and Cory Redding. That's a lot of run-stopping talent missing. And with less pass rush from Suggs, the secondary will have more on its plate and may not be as able to hunt for turnovers.

If you're not already in a league (or looking to join another), sign up at NFL.com, which has instant video highlights and other features that other websites don't provide.

Go forth, and good luck!

