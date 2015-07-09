The Competition: Defensive Ends





"The Competition" is a series that breaks down every position battle leading up to training camp. Below are the defensive ends:

Returning Players

Chris Canty (6-foot-7, 332 pounds, 11th season)

DeAngelo Tyson (6-2, 315, 4th season)

Christo Bilukidi (6-5, 320, 4th season)

Kapron Lewis-Moore (6-4, 310, 3rd season)

Brent Urban (6-7, 295, 2nd season)

Veteran Newcomers

Zach Thompson (6-5, 265, 1st season)

Rookies

Brennen Beyer (6-3, 266, undrafted)

Projected Starters

Canty is the 11-year veteran leader of the group, entering his third season in Baltimore. The Ravens initially cut him this offseason to save salary-cap room, but then re-signed him just a couple weeks later. Canty made it clear at mandatory minicamp that he expects to retain his starting job in 2015, saying, "I've been a starterin this league for a decade. I don't really see that changing." While Canty expects to remain in the starting lineup, he will have plenty of competition for playing time from young players like Lewis-Moore and Urban.

Key Role Players

The Ravens are loaded with young talent on the defensive front, and the coaching staff will look for creative ways to get a good mix of players on the field. After suffering season-ending injuries during training camp last year, Urban and Lewis-Moore are now eager to get on the field for their first NFL action. Tyson has established himself as a reliable defender who can stuff the run and provide some pass rush, and he will likely continue in that role. Bilukidi has imposing size as a run stuffer on early downs, but an ankle injury shortened his season last year.

Most Anticipated Battle