The Unseen Struggle of the Ravens' COVID-19 Outbreak

In his opening statement following Wednesday's game, Head Coach John Harbaugh thanked everybody involved over the past 10 days for the way they "fought through this really unique deal." He fielded questions about the logistics of how the team handled the outbreak.

Then Harbaugh was asked how the players who tested positive for COVID-19 were feeling.

"I appreciate that question. That's a great question," Harbaugh said. "They're doing well. There's a lot of challenges with this thing, and it hits different guys different ways. I don't feel like anybody has been really hit with the type of things that would really be serious. It's always serious, but in the kind of the way that you would really be worried.

"But it affects families. It doesn't just affect the guys; it affects the families of the guys. That's the thing that really is hard. We just want everybody to get healthy. We want them to take care of themselves. They get healthy and want to take care of each other, we really do. We're doing everything we can to take care of each other and take care of the guys and their family members who get affected by this. That's been the biggest challenge."

Quarterback Robert Griffin III and his wife, Grete, have two young girls at home. With Lamar Jackson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, it was Griffin's chance in the spotlight. He was in line to play in his first high-stakes game since 2016 – a huge moment for a former No. 2-overall pick yearning to be a starter again someday.

But as much as Griffin wanted to play, he revealed after Wednesday night's game that life wasn't easy on the home front trying to navigate the challenges.

"Because of this huge outbreak that we had within our team, it does make – to be honest with you – wives, family members, it makes them upset," Griffin said.

"I think the main thing that needs to be put in perspective is this isn't just about football. This is about guys' families. This is about their wives and their children and anybody else that is in close contact with them at home. So, when we get a call saying that one of our players is positive, a million things run through your mind. It's not whether you're going to be able to play, or whether you test positive, it's a matter of, 'Is this going to affect my family?'"

Like his teammates who spoke after Wednesday's game, Griffin reiterated how much he wanted to play the game against the Steelers. But he also wanted to make sure he could do it safely – for himself and his family.

"We're football players, and everyone looks at us a little bit differently, and they just tell you, 'Go be a football player,'" Griffin said. "But at the end of the day, we have families, we have people that we love, and we don't want to get them sick. A lot of our players who have tested positive, their family members have also tested positive. Those things don't get reported.

"At the end of the day, just because you're a football player doesn't mean you're not human."

As Harbaugh said, COVID-19 has hit different Ravens players in different ways. That's part of the challenge of this virus.

"I know a lot of guys had some symptoms," left guard Bradley Bozeman said. "I don't think anyone was super sick or anything like that. I've been keeping up with them."