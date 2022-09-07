Late for Work 9/7: Three Pundits Pick Ravens to Win the Super Bowl

Predicting the Ravens' Individual Awards Winners

Russell Street Report's Darin McCann made his predictions for the Ravens' individual awards winners this season.

You can probably guess who he picked to be the team's MVP. Here's a look at three if his other selections:

Offensive Player of the Year: TE Mark Andrews

"This is kind of a silly award, as the MVP almost always comes from the offensive side of the ball. But let's play along and go with the guy who has arguably been the best player at camp this season and was the Ravens' best player in 2021 who does not kick a ball for a living. Mark Andrews has shined throughout the summer, getting open despite feverish attention from the defense and winning contested catches on those reps that found him in tight coverage."

Defensive Player of the Year: CB Marlon Humphrey

"I so wanted to put Odafe Oweh here, as I expect the second-year linebacker to take a significant step this season. But Marlon Humphrey is a proud guy and coming off an up-and-down season. He has been an active player in camp, jumping in to take reps against Andrews and Rashod Bateman and being a vocal leader on the field. I think Humphrey plays a part in eight turnovers this season, via interception or his vaunted 'Fruit Punch.'"

Comeback Player of the Year: CB Marcus Peters