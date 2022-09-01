Ravens Place Poe on Injured Reserve

Poe suffered a "serious injury to his drumstick" during the halftime of the Mascot Classic, a game between youth football players and several local mascots, and was carted off the field. After further tests, the Ravens concluded Poe's injury is season-ending.

"He will not be able to perform for the rest of the season," Harbaugh said. "We will find a replacement. We're going to go to work on that right away. We're going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We're going to get right into evaluating our options, see where we go next, and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe."