Ravens Place Poe on Injured Reserve

Sep 01, 2022 at 01:50 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens are placing Poe on injured reserve, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

Poe suffered a "serious injury to his drumstick" during the halftime of the Mascot Classic, a game between youth football players and several local mascots, and was carted off the field. After further tests, the Ravens concluded Poe's injury is season-ending.

"He will not be able to perform for the rest of the season," Harbaugh said. "We will find a replacement. We're going to go to work on that right away. We're going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We're going to get right into evaluating our options, see where we go next, and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe."

Hatched in 1998, Poe is a 10-time Pro Bowler. In 2016, he published his first book, "Poe's Road Trip to Gameday" and has been part of two national TV commercials. Poe also joined military tours in Bahrain, Djibouti, Jordan and Niger.

Poe appreciated the outpouring of support after the world saw him being carted off the field on social media. Now the Ravens will move forward without their beloved mascot cheering them on from the sideline.

"Poe's injury definitely leaves some big shoes to fill for the year. It's not easy to replace a 10-time Pro Bowler," Sr. Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs said. "He's in good spirits and already eager to get back out there. We have no doubt he'll bring the same energy to his recovery and rehab that he brings to the sidelines and community every day."

