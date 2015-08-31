Timmy Jernigan's Injury 'Not Overly Serious,' Lardarius Webb Could Be Ready Week 1





The Ravens received a bit of good news when doctors determined the knee injury to starting defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan is not "overly serious."

Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Jernigan won't need surgery, but he "can't put any timetables" on his return.

"It's not something that's going to keep him out," Harbaugh said.

Jernigan didn't practice Monday after leaving Saturday's preseason game against the Redskins early, but still has more than two weeks to get healthy for the regular-season opener against Denver.

While Jernigan missed practice, several other key players returned to the field.

Cornerback Lardarius Webb (hamstring), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (soft-tissue issue) and offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele (foot) and Eugene Monroe (wrist) were all back after missing last week's game.

Getting Webb back is particularly significant because he's been hindered the last three weeks and has yet to play a preseason snap. The veteran cornerback doesn't look like he'll miss the start of the regular season.

"He practiced today and it felt like he looked good. He should be on schedule for Week 1," Harbaugh said. "I'm confident. I have faith."

Campanaro also returned after missing the last two games because of an injury he suffered during joint practices in Philadelphia. He had shown promise before getting hurt, and he's also in the mix for the starting punt and kick returner job.