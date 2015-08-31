 Skip to main content
Advertising

Timmy Jernigan's Injury 'Not Overly Serious,' Lardarius Webb Could Be Ready Week 1

Aug 31, 2015 at 09:38 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

31_InjuryUpdate_home.jpg


The Ravens received a bit of good news when doctors determined the knee injury to starting defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan is not "overly serious."

Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Jernigan won't need surgery, but he "can't put any timetables" on his return.

"It's not something that's going to keep him out," Harbaugh said.

Jernigan didn't practice Monday after leaving Saturday's preseason game against the Redskins early, but still has more than two weeks to get healthy for the regular-season opener against Denver.

While Jernigan missed practice, several other key players returned to the field.

Cornerback Lardarius Webb (hamstring), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (soft-tissue issue) and offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele (foot) and Eugene Monroe (wrist) were all back after missing last week's game.

Getting Webb back is particularly significant because he's been hindered the last three weeks and has yet to play a preseason snap. The veteran cornerback doesn't look like he'll miss the start of the regular season. 

"He practiced today and it felt like he looked good. He should be on schedule for Week 1," Harbaugh said. "I'm confident. I have faith."

Campanaro also returned after missing the last two games because of an injury he suffered during joint practices in Philadelphia. He had shown promise before getting hurt, and he's also in the mix for the starting punt and kick returner job.

"I'm feeling good and ready to get going," Campanaro said.  "It feels good to be back out there practicing and running around."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Position Review/Preview: Outside Linebacker

Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy are both free agents after impressive seasons that contributed to Baltimore's league-leading pass rush.
news

Position Review/Preview: Inside Linebacker 

Patrick Queen is coming off a stellar season, but his pending free agent status leaves his future with Baltimore in doubt. 
news

Guide to the 2024 Combine: Schedule, How to Watch, And More

Here's the Combine workout and media schedule, how to watch, Ravens storylines, top prospects/positions, and more. 
news

Position Review/Preview: Defensive Line

The Ravens have depth on the defensive line, but the future of pending free agent Justin Madubuike will have a major impact on offseason decisions. 
news

50 Words or Less: Why This Is a Critical Combine for Ravens

The Combine isn't just for prospects. Restructures could take the place of void years. This offensive lineman class could shape Baltimore's decisions.
news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

Look back on some of the top NFL Scouting Combine performances from current Ravens players.
news

NFL Delivers Ravens Good Salary Cap News

The NFL announced Friday that the salary cap will be $255.4 million, an unprecedented $30 million increase.
news

Offseason Position Review/Preview: Tight End/Fullback

Mark Andrews leads one of the NFL's strongest position groups.
news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Extending Justin Madubuike Should Be Priority, But Franchise Tag Might Be Inevitable

Rashod Bateman's future is the biggest question regarding the Ravens' wide receivers. The Ravens coaching staff earns an elite ranking. Pundits make the case for not signing Derrick Henry.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Cornerback Is a Popular Pick for Ravens

The offensive line is an offseason priority for the Ravens, and the upcoming draft presents them with options.
news

Position Review/Preview: Wide Receivers

Nelson Agholor has been re-signed, but other offseason decisions at wide receiver must be made.
news

Late for Work: How the Ravens Can Create Cap Space

Geno Stone shares his viewpoint as he approaches free agency. Ravens defense can lean on their physical philosophy amid turnover. Ravens reportedly hire defensive line coach.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising