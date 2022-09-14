Ravens Sign Veteran Cornerback to Practice Squad

The Ravens made several roster moves in the aftermath of their Week 1 victory over the Jets.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee) and offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (Achilles) were placed on season-ending injured reserve. Both were in the starting lineup and went down during Sunday's game.

To bolster the secondary depth, Baltimore signed cornerback T.J. Carrie to the practice squad. The 32-year-old Carrie played 11 games with the Colts last season and had 23 tackles and a fumble recovery.

A former seventh-round pick from Ohio, Carrie has also played with the Raiders (2014-17) and Browns (2018-19), with seven interceptions and 380 tackles during his career.

Fuller was injured late in the fourth quarter after playing 80 snaps and finishing with three tackles. Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Fuller has a torn ACL.

"One of those things. Just a crazy circumstance on the astroturf – got pushed off and just landed the wrong way in the turf and the turf doesn't usually give as much as grass," Harbaugh said.