What Todd Monken's Answer About Odell Beckham Jr. Shows About His Views on Wide Receivers

"It's really about them having to defend run and pass and personnel and plays, so you don't just have these two guys touch the ball. That happens, but you try to avoid that at all costs. Skill guys, you're going to get the most out of them if they know when their opportunities are going to come."

Monken's coaching roots started with wide receivers. He starting coaching them at Eastern Michigan (his first full-time coaching job) in 1993 and coached them every for the next 17 years, including also at Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State, LSU, and then in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also coached the wideouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016-2017.

The Ravens could remake their wide receiver room this offseason, and will likely continue to add more young talent via the draft to pair with Bateman, who is entering his third season. Getting the most out of those players will be crucial to Monken being able to utilize more of his open-set plans.

"We're in the development business. Any player that you get, you're fighting like hell to develop them and using what their elite trait is. You're always trying to find what that is, where they can add value in a game plan," Monken said.