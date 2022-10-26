Late for Work 10/26: Tom Brady Says Lamar Jackson Has a 'Great Future' and More Compliments

Rosenthal and Marc Sessler both noted how Jackson's running ability was crucial in the Ravens' wins over the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

"In key spots in [the Browns] game, fourth-and-1 at the 50, if they didn't pick that up they're going to kill [John] Harbaugh. But it's Lamar, he picks it up," Rosenthal said. "Later on the drive that they ended up fumbling, it's third-and-2, he goes for 11, he [finishes] 10 for 59. That has been the equalizer for them."

Sessler said: "If you go back to that Bengals game two weeks ago, he put that game on his back at the end with his running ability. That was a Lamar Jackson finish right there."

Veterans Are Bolstering the Pass Rush

Calais Campbell (36), Justin Houston (33), and Jason Pierre-Paul (33) may be long in the tooth, but they aren't short on effectiveness.

With eight sacks between them this season, the three highly accomplished veterans have boosted the Ravens' pass rush. After finishing with 34 sacks in 2021 (tied for 22nd), the Ravens are sixth in the league this season with 20.

"This is the Ravens' first season under new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, and after a rough start — particularly in the secondary — the defense seems to be moving in the right direction," The Associated Press' Noah Trister wrote. "Houston already has four sacks, just a half-sack shy of the linebacker's total from all of last season. And he's done it despite missing three straight games before Sunday with a groin injury.