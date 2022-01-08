Tony Jefferson Elevated to 53-Man Roster, More Steelers Return From COVID List

Jan 08, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010822-Elevations
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Tony Jefferson

Tony Jefferson is back on a 53-man roster for the first time since 2019, when he suffered a torn ACL.

The Ravens moved the veteran safety from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday afternoon, a day before the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jefferson was on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad earlier this year and saw action in two games. The Ravens signed him to their practice squad on Dec. 13, and the veteran has played very well in three games. He led the team with 10 tackles in Cincinnati a couple weeks ago.

The Ravens also activated offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for tight end Nick Boyle. Nose tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Tony Poljan are the team's two standard gameday elevations.

The Steelers got good news Saturday as starting cornerback Joe Haden and starting center Kendrick Green returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Leading wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who topped 100 yards and scored two touchdowns earlier this season against the Ravens, came off the COVID list late Friday.

Pittsburgh wide receiver James Washington, who is fifth on the team in receiving yards (285), went on the COVID list Saturday and is the team's only player on it.

