Tony Jefferson Is Retiring, Launching Scouting Career With Ravens

Jefferson, 31, spent last season with the New York Giants after being released at the end of training camp. He had the decision to stay on the Ravens' practice squad or go to New York, and he chose the Giants. But it wasn't an easy decision.

"I have to be honest, that is family over there (Baltimore), from front office down to the players, everybody," Jefferson said upon arriving in New York. "So it was very tough for me to make that decision. My heart has always been there."

In 2017, the Ravens signed Jefferson, who rose from being undrafted in 2013 to becoming one of the better safeties in the league, to a big four-year, $34 million contract. He was instantly embraced in Baltimore, alongside good friend Eric Weddle, and quickly became a favorite in the locker room.

Jefferson's career changed, however, when he suffered a major knee injury five games into the 2019 season. He spent the entire 2020 season out of football before the Ravens gave him his first real chance back in the league (after the San Francisco 49ers barely gave him any playing time) late in the 2021 season.

Jefferson proved he could play again in the NFL, but the Ravens were loaded at safety last offseason after signing Marcus Williams and drafting Kyle Hamilton, so there wasn't enough room for Jefferson on the 53-man roster. He went to New York and played in nine games (one start), making 23 tackles and playing 27% of the defensive snaps.