Tony Jefferson Can Finally See After Years Playing With Blurry Vision

Tony Jefferson made a tremendous comeback from four knee surgeries, but perhaps his greatest feat was playing in the NFL all these years with blurry vision.
On the eve of the Ravens' preseason opener, Jefferson tweeted that he finally got glasses and noticed a huge difference.
Jefferson said he last wore glasses and contacts in college at Oklahoma. Since then, he's been wearing nothing.
Of course, teammates and fans had some fun at Jefferson's expense.
It's a whole new day for Jefferson, who showed up to Thursday night's preseason opener with the new glasses on and will wear contacts when he plays. It truly is Jefferson 2.0 from now on.