Top Question For Each 2015 Draft Pick

Ravens Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta said if you told him before Thursday's first round that Baltimore would finish with the draft class it did, he would have been "very, very excited."

"It looks great on paper," he said. "But hopefully, it looks good in person as well."

The rookies will take the field for the first time in less than a week. Rookie camp begins May 8. And there will be obstacles they must overcome to realize their potential.

Here is the top question for each draft pick:

Round 1: WR Breshad Perriman

Will drops be a problem?Perriman had a drop rate of 14 percent in college, per Pro Football Focus. He was among the nation's leaders in that dubious category. The Ravens talked to Perriman about his drops when he visited Baltimore before the draft, and the rookie receiver has been questioned by reporters as well. Perriman said his drops are not the result of bad hands, but rather concentration and trying to make a big play every time the ball comes his way. The Ravens said he did better catching the ball as his junior season went on, and caught everything during his pro day. Perriman said the questions about his hands have put a chip on his shoulder and something that will motivate him going forward.

Round 2: TE Maxx Williams

Can he step in immediately?Williams just turned 21 years old on April 12. The Ravens see that as a positive thing; he has a lot of room to grow. Still, Williams may need to grow up fast. Baltimore's biggest need entering the draft was tight end considering Dennis Pitta's status is still unknown and Owen Daniels left for Denver. Williams may have to step in as a starter, or will at least have to play a large role, as he is now the team's top pass-catching tight end in an offensive system that relies on that position.

Round 3: DT Carl Davis

Can he generate pass rush?Davis is a heavy handed player who can anchor in against the run. What he hasn't shown is a whole lot of pass-rush productivity, which is what may have dropped him from first-round consideration to the third round. Davis had 3.5 sacks in his four years at Iowa. He did dominate in one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl, however, so he's shown he has the potential to get in the backfield.

Round 4: OLB Za'Darius Smith

Can he play in a 3-4 defense?Smith played exclusively in a 4-3 system at Kentucky and will have to make a switch to being on his feet with the Ravens. They drafted him as an outside linebacker, not a defensive end. Smith played standing up in junior college, and was asked to do it again for scouts at the Senior Bowl. It's a similar transition to the one Pernell McPhee made when he first joined the Ravens. Smith will have to show he can play some in coverage as well as against the run and pass rush.

Round 4: RB Javorius "Buck" Allen

Will he deliver the hammer?Smith is a big-bodied running back at 6-foot-0, 221 pounds. Media scouting reports say he doesn't always play to his size, however. Allen runs a bit high, which isn't too uncommon with a running back of his stature. He'll learn to keep his pads low and burst through contact.

Round 4: CB Tray Walker

How long will it take to be polished?Coming out of small-school Texas Southern, Walker is a raw talent. He's faced a lower standard of competition in college and will have a big leap to the NFL. Walker has all the tools with great 6-foot-2 height, the longest wingspan of any cornerback in the draft and good speed. He just needs to put it all together to become an NFL cornerback. It's a question of how long that will take because the Ravens may need him on the field sooner than later if they have injuries like last year.

Round 5: TE Nick Boyle

Can he also be a pass catcher?Boyle is a large man who is a force on the line of scrimmage in the blocking game. Much like Gillmore last year, now he has to prove that he can be an all-around tight end as well in the passing game. Boyle led Delaware in receptions last season with 37 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He has to show he can get separation in the NFL.

Round 5: G Robert Myers

Can he make the jump to the NFL?Myers comes from small-school Tennessee State, so it will be a leap in competition level. He proved himself against college talent from bigger programs at the Senior Bowl, and now he'll have to continue that in the NFL. Myers has good technique, good thickness and strength in his lower body. He'll have to put it all together to keep up with faster, stronger competition.

Round 6: WR Darren Waller