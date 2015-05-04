Top Question For Each 2015 Draft Pick

May 04, 2015 at 04:20 AM

Ravens Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta said if you told him before Thursday's first round that Baltimore would finish with the draft class it did, he would have been "very, very excited."

"It looks great on paper," he said. "But hopefully, it looks good in person as well."

The rookies will take the field for the first time in less than a week. Rookie camp begins May 8. And there will be obstacles they must overcome to realize their potential.

Here is the top question for each draft pick:

Round 1: WR Breshad Perriman

Will drops be a problem?Perriman had a drop rate of 14 percent in college, per Pro Football Focus. He was among the nation's leaders in that dubious category. The Ravens talked to Perriman about his drops when he visited Baltimore before the draft, and the rookie receiver has been questioned by reporters as well. Perriman said his drops are not the result of bad hands, but rather concentration and trying to make a big play every time the ball comes his way. The Ravens said he did better catching the ball as his junior season went on, and caught everything during his pro day. Perriman said the questions about his hands have put a chip on his shoulder and something that will motivate him going forward.

Round 2: TE Maxx Williams

Can he step in immediately?Williams just turned 21 years old on April 12. The Ravens see that as a positive thing; he has a lot of room to grow. Still, Williams may need to grow up fast. Baltimore's biggest need entering the draft was tight end considering Dennis Pitta's status is still unknown and Owen Daniels left for Denver. Williams may have to step in as a starter, or will at least have to play a large role, as he is now the team's top pass-catching tight end in an offensive system that relies on that position.

Round 3: DT Carl Davis

Can he generate pass rush?Davis is a heavy handed player who can anchor in against the run. What he hasn't shown is a whole lot of pass-rush productivity, which is what may have dropped him from first-round consideration to the third round. Davis had 3.5 sacks in his four years at Iowa. He did dominate in one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl, however, so he's shown he has the potential to get in the backfield.

Round 4: OLB Za'Darius Smith

Can he play in a 3-4 defense?Smith played exclusively in a 4-3 system at Kentucky and will have to make a switch to being on his feet with the Ravens. They drafted him as an outside linebacker, not a defensive end. Smith played standing up in junior college, and was asked to do it again for scouts at the Senior Bowl. It's a similar transition to the one Pernell McPhee made when he first joined the Ravens. Smith will have to show he can play some in coverage as well as against the run and pass rush.

Round 4: RB Javorius "Buck" Allen

Will he deliver the hammer?Smith is a big-bodied running back at 6-foot-0, 221 pounds. Media scouting reports say he doesn't always play to his size, however. Allen runs a bit high, which isn't too uncommon with a running back of his stature. He'll learn to keep his pads low and burst through contact.

Round 4: CB Tray Walker

How long will it take to be polished?Coming out of small-school Texas Southern, Walker is a raw talent. He's faced a lower standard of competition in college and will have a big leap to the NFL. Walker has all the tools with great 6-foot-2 height, the longest wingspan of any cornerback in the draft and good speed. He just needs to put it all together to become an NFL cornerback. It's a question of how long that will take because the Ravens may need him on the field sooner than later if they have injuries like last year.

Round 5: TE Nick Boyle

Can he also be a pass catcher?Boyle is a large man who is a force on the line of scrimmage in the blocking game. Much like Gillmore last year, now he has to prove that he can be an all-around tight end as well in the passing game. Boyle led Delaware in receptions last season with 37 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He has to show he can get separation in the NFL.

Round 5: G Robert Myers

Can he make the jump to the NFL?Myers comes from small-school Tennessee State, so it will be a leap in competition level. He proved himself against college talent from bigger programs at the Senior Bowl, and now he'll have to continue that in the NFL. Myers has good technique, good thickness and strength in his lower body. He'll have to put it all together to keep up with faster, stronger competition.

Round 6: WR Darren Waller

How much production can he have?Waller is a physical specimen at 6-foot-6, 232 pounds with a 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. He has never had big-time production, however. He notched just 26 catches for 442 yards and six touchdowns during his final season. Waller will have plenty of competition at wide receiver with fellow rookie Breshad Perriman, Steve Smith Sr., Kamar Aiken, Marlon Brown, Michael Campanaro and Jeremy Butler. Can Waller separate?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Thoughts About Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs and Eagles had two different blueprints to reach Super Bowl LVII. The Ravens will want to get Mark Andrews open as much as Travis Kelce.

news

Mailbag: Will the Focus Be on Building the Offense?

Would Keenan Allen be of interest if he's released? Which wide receiver prospect fits best? Who does Lamar Jackson want at OC?

news

Rumor Mill: Eric Bieniemy a 'Prime Candidate' for Ravens Job

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

Best Moments and Takeaways From 'Bullies of Baltimore' 30-for-30

The greatest defense of all time was profiled by ESPN's 30-for-30. Here are some of the best moments.

news

Tyler Huntley's Four Touchdowns Highlight Ravens' Best Flag Football Moments

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley put on a show in Vegas, throwing four touchdowns in the AFC's 35-33 loss.

news

Ray Lewis, Roquan Smith Planning to Watch Film Together This Offseason

Ray Lewis sees the potential for Roquan Smith to take his game to another level and lead his teammates.

news

Tyler Huntley Finishes Second in Pro Bowl Precision Passing

The Ravens QB put on a show in his first Pro Bowl, finishing only behind hometown Raiders QB Derek Carr.

news

Mailbag: What Kind of Wide Receiver Do the Ravens Need?

How will the Ravens address the cornerback need? Could they apply the franchise tag to someone else? Is John Harbaugh aiming for a younger offensive coordinator?

news

Tyler Huntley Named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games Roster

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. RS Devin Duvernay has been replaced.

news

These Former Ravens Are Going to Super Bowl LVII

Orlando Brown Jr. and Brandon Williams are headed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

news

50 Words or Less: One of John Harbaugh's Greatest Hiring Strengths

The Ravens really aren't far off. Two John Harbaugh attributes that make him good at hiring.

news

Mailbag: How Should the Ravens Upgrade at Wide Receiver?

Will the run game continue to be a big part of the offense? When can we expect news on Lamar Jackson's contract? What will happen with Chuck Clark?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising