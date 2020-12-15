Trace McSorley Placed on Injured Reserve

Dec 15, 2020
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121520-McSorley
Don Wright/AP Photos
QB Trace McSorley

The Ravens will call on another quarterback to back up Lamar Jackson.

Trace McSorley has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered during Monday night's victory over the Cleveland Browns.

With veteran Robert Griffin III (hamstring) already on the injured list, undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley is next in line to become the No. 2 quarterback. The Utah product has been on the practice squad all season and has been active for one game, but has not taken a snap.

Being placed on the injured reserve means McSorley will miss the final three games of the regular season. He had seen action in the past two games, relieving Griffin in the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers and relieving Jackson on Monday night after he went to the locker room with cramps in the fourth quarter.

McSorley was injured when his knee buckled as he tried to make a cut on a third-down scramble. Jackson hustled back onto the field and on the next play and completed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on fourth down that helped lift Baltimore to victory.

McSorley saw his first game action this season after spending his 2019 rookie year as the No. 3 quarterback. The sixth-round pick from Penn State completed three of 10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He connected with Brown on a 70-yard touchdown in Pittsburgh.

In other roster moves, two players were cut from the practice squad – running back Tommy Bohanon and defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett.

