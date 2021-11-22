Trace McSorley Signed By Arizona Cardinals Off Ravens' Practice Squad

McSorley has been with the Ravens since 2019 when he was drafted in the sixth round out of Penn State. He made the roster as a third-string quarterback and has remained in that role this season behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. McSorley was active for the first time this season on Sunday when Jackson (illness) did not play, but he did not see action in the 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.

McSorley has appeared in three regular season games for Baltimore, two of them coming last season. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, with Jackson (COVID-19) unable to play, McSorley replaced Robert Griffin III after he left the game with a hamstring injury. McSorley completed three of 10 passes, including a 70-yard touchdown pass to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Two weeks later, McSorley replaced Jackson after he left the game with cramps and completed one of four passes for 13 yards (including a key first down), but McSorley left the game with a sprained knee. Jackson returned from the locker room in heroic fashion and immediately threw a touchdown pass to Brown, sparking Baltimore to a 47-42 victory.