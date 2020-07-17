Friday, Jul 17, 2020 01:00 PM

Training Camp Breakdown: Offensive Line

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

071720-Skura-Phillips-Fluker
Joe Robbins/Butch Dill/Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: OL D.J. Fluker; Center: OT: Tyre Phillips; Right: Matt Skura

In the Hunt

  • G Evan Adams, rookie
  • G/C Bradley Bozeman, 3rd season
  • G Ben Bredeson, rookie
  • T Orlando Brown Jr., 3rd season
  • C Trystan Colon-Castillo, rookie
  • T Randin Crecelius, 3rd season
  • G Daishawn Dixon, rookie
  • G D.J. Fluker, 8th season
  • T Will Holden, 4th season
  • C/G Patrick Mekari, 2nd season
  • G Tyre Phillips, rookie
  • C Sean Pollard, rookie
  • G Ben Powers, 2nd season
  • G R.J. Prince, 3rd season
  • C Matt Skura, 4th season
  • T Andre Smith, 12th season
  • T Ronnie Stanley, 5th season

Projected Starters

The offensive line will be anchored by bookend Pro Bowlers, Stanley and Brown. Entering a contract season, Stanley is building his case as the best left tackle in football. He'll be asked to assume more leadership following Marshal Yanda's retirement. Brown made the Pro Bowl in just his second season and still hasn't reached his full potential.

The interior offensive line competition will be interesting. Bozeman is in line to start somewhere. He played well at left guard in his first season as a starter, but he's also capable of playing center and could switch positions if necessary. Skura was having his best season as the starting center until his season-ending knee injury. The updates about his recovery have been encouraging, and Skura hopes to prove at training camp that he is healthy enough to return as the starter. The biggest decision is at right guard following the retirement of Yanda, one of the best offensive linemen in Ravens history.

Best Battle

The competition at right guard will be intense, where someone other than Yanda will start for the first time in more than a decade. Fluker enters camp with the edge in experience. He's competing with at least three young candidates in Powers, Phillips and Bredeson. For one of the younger players to earn the starting job, he will need to impress the coaching staff early in camp. The Ravens rely on their running game more than any NFL team, and they need the offensive line to build chemistry quickly.

Yanda was so good and had so much experience, he did not need many training camp reps to be ready for Week 1. Baltimore can still have a top offensive line, but the task becomes more difficult without Yanda. Whoever wins the starting job will have big shoes to fill.

Under the Radar

The Ravens don't have a ton of depth at tackle, but it has not been an issue the past two seasons because Stanley and Brown have been durable. James Hurst, who was released during the offseason, was the team's most versatile offensive lineman and could fill in when necessary at tackle or guard. If Stanley or Brown miss time for any reason in 2020, a backup tackle who is often overlooked like Andre Smith could become very important.

Advertising