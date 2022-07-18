Training Camp Competition: Safety

The Ravens have at least three starting-caliber safeties in Clark, Williams and Hamilton. Williams was Baltimore's biggest acquisition in free agency and is fully expected to take over one starting spot. Clark has been a major piece in Baltimore's defense, starting every game the past two seasons and wearing the green dot helmet to relay the defensive calls to his teammates. Clark has far more experience than Hamilton, but the 14th overall pick has the talent and versatility to make an immediate impact. Baltimore's coaching staff will have some intriguing choices, deciding which safeties to play in certain situations. Regardless of who starts, expect new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald to show a variety of looks, including a potential increase in three-safety packages that feature Clark, Williams and Hamilton on the field together.