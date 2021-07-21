Training Camp Competition: Wide Receivers

In the Hunt

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

Rashod Bateman

Sammy Watkins

Miles Boykin

Devin Duvernay

James Proche II

Tylan Wallace

Victor Binjimen

Deon Cain

Devin Gray

Jaylon Moore

Projected Starters

Brown led Baltimore's wide receivers in receptions, yards and touchdowns the past two seasons and is the team's top deep threat. Healthy and surrounded by more talent, Brown could have his best year. There is heated competition for targets opposite Brown. First-round pick Bateman ran routes impressively during offseason workouts and looks poised to make an immediate impact. Watkins is a talented veteran with 321 catches and 33 touchdowns during his seven-year career, and he has delivered in big games. But Watkins has missed 14 games over the past three seasons and must prove he can stay healthy.

Best Battle

Every rep will be important for Boykin, Duvernay, Proche and Wallace as they compete for a consistent role in the passing game. All of them have an opportunity, but it remains to be seen who will step forward. This is a critical third year for Boykin, while Duvernay and Proche are looking for more targets as second-year players. Fourth-round pick Wallace was a playmaker in college who will push for playing time. The Ravens' top five wide receiver spots are probably reserved, but a sixth is up for grabs. Watching the young receivers work against the Ravens' talented cornerbacks will be a highlight of camp.

