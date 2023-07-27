How to Attend Ravens Training Camp

Training camp is underway at the Under Armour Performance Center and Ravens fans are showing up in full force.

Here's a guide outlining the fan experience and what you can expect at the facility:

Parking

Your entry to Ravens training camp comes with a parking pass, which will be scanned as you enter the facility. Please have your ID and parking pass ready as you approach.

The facility parking lots open one hour before practice starts and close 45 minutes after the end of practice. Staff will direct you to the proper parking lot. If you need ADA assistance or special parking accommodations, contact TrainingCamp@ravens.nfl.net.

Practice Length

Practice typically lasts between 2-2.5 hours and is subject to change. Fans are welcome to arrive one hour before the start of practice.

Unless you have the desire to watch a specific player, it's best to choose a spot to watch and stick with it. The best place to watch team drills is in the covered stands to the right of Field 2. If you're looking to get a good look at the revamped wide receiver corps, they practice on Field 1, so the covered stands to the left are the place for you. Justin Tucker and the special teams unit are usually active on Field 3, so the covered stands directly in front of the Fan Zone will give you the best vantage point.

The team does rotate fields (so they aren't killing the grass) so these viewing points are subject to change. But at any of the three fields, there is shaded stands.

Fan Zone

Located behind the main practice field, the highlight of the Fan Zone are the large purple inflatables and tailgate games, such as cornhole and a tire toss. For those who are digitally inclined, the Ravens Gaming League truck will be on the premises, allowing fans to play a myriad of Ravens-related videogames.

There will also be photo opportunities where fans can pose atop the Purple Throne, as well as Ravens gear and souvenirs available for purchase. Kids can play like a Raven in JR Gatorade Drills, trying their hand at catching and team drills.

Food trucks are in the Sponsor Zone, directly to the right of the Fan Zone entrance. There are four trucks to choose from, including Jimmy's Seafood and Cooke Boys. If you're looking for something sweet or to cool off from the heat, Ms. Twist has a variety of soft-serve ice cream, gelati and milkshakes to choose from.

Throughout the day, the Ravens will be hosting giveaways with the chance for fans to win roster cards and water bottles.

Phone Policy

Once practice begins, phones must be put away. Use of phones/camera is prohibited during practice but is welcome before and after it ends.

Bag Policy

Prohibited items include: backpacks, duffle bags and bags larger than 12x12 inches. Here’s a full list of prohibited items.

Clear bags and fanny packs are your best bet to carry in the essentials, such as car keys, cell phone and sunscreen. It's also recommended to include a bit of buffer time to ensure you make it through the bag inspection before stretching starts.

The forecast is looking toasty, so be sure to bring a refillable water bottle. There are hydration stations scattered throughout the field for you to fill up as the day progresses.

If food trucks aren't your thing, you are permitted to bring snacks if they fit in your bag.

Autographs & Player Interaction

Looking to get your new Odell Beckham Jr. jersey signed? Players are available to autograph items at the end of practice for children between the ages of 6-14. Toward the end of practice, staff will direct children to the designated autograph area. Parents and guardians can sit in the bleacher section behind them. Players will have their own sharpies, so don't sweat it if you forget yours at home!

Children can also line up outside the field house to watch the players take the field and possibly get a high-five.

Remember to be respectful and mindful of those around you when seeking an autograph. The Ravens' top priority is the safety of our fans and players.

Practice Cancellation

Due to unforeseen events, including, but not limited to inclement weather, football-related matters or any unexpected occurrence, practice can be cancelled or moved inside to the field house. If practice is moved into the field house, it is closed to fans because there is not enough space.