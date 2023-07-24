Around the AFC North: Biggest Training Camp Story for Each Rival

As training camps kick off across the NFL, here are the top storylines to watch in the AFC North landscape:

Cincinnati Bengals: Safeties Are Under the Microscope

The Bengals offense is loaded with weapons, but it's a defensive position group that's under the microscope at training camp.

"If there's one position that stands out as a big question mark, it's safety," wrote NFL.com’s Eric Edholm.

Jesse Bates III (Atlanta Falcons) and Vonn Bell (Carolina Panthers) each played more than 1,000 snaps last season and have been the Bengals' starting safety duo for the past three years. They both left in free agency.

Second-year safety Dax Hill, a 2022 first-round pick, is expected to start alongside free-agent addition Nick Scott. Hill played just 130 regular season snaps last year and Scott, according to Edholm, "has nowhere near Bates' range to cover center field."

"Can a strong pass rush offset some back-end concerns? It might be a bit dicey early," Edholm wrote.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 'Extreme Makeover' Set to Debut

The Steelers have 52 players on their 90-man roster that were not on the team at the start of training camp last year.

For example, all three of the Steelers top inside linebackers from last season are gone. Out are Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane. In are Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Tanner Muse.

On the offensive line, half of the eight players projected to suit up on Sundays were added this offseason. Free-agent addition Isaac Seumalo is expected to start at left guard and first-round pick Broderick Jones might start at left tackle from Day 1.

"The assumption is that the Steelers will block better this season. But we won't know how this revamped line will fare until the pads go on," Edholm wrote.

Cleveland Browns: Everything Revolves Around Deshaun Watson

The Browns gave up the house to bring in Deshaun Watson before last season and his on-field performance, after serving an 11-game suspension, was not up to his standards.

In six games, he threw seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Watson averaged fewer than 200 yards passing per game and posted the seventh lowest passer rating (79.1) of any quarterback with 150 or more attempts.

Whether Watson can return to Pro Bowl form is paramount to the Browns' success, and they've given him more weapons with wide receivers Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, and third-round pick Cedric Tillman.