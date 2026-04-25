Transcript: Press Conference (4/24/26)

WR JA'KOBI LANE

On what his emotions were like after getting the call from the Ravens and if Baltimore was an ideal destination for him: "I definitely wanted to end up here. I think my Top 30 visit here was great. I enjoyed it the most out of all my Top 30 visits. Really just throughout this whole process of the draft, I've kind of been wishing my name was called by [the Ravens], so to hear it was just a blessing. I'm super grateful."

On what the reaction was like from his family and friends with him: "I definitely had a little bit of an attitude just waiting for the call, but I definitely was to myself a little bit. But once I got the call, everybody started to quiet down. They kind of knew what time it was. And then once they found out who it was, everybody was just pure excitement, as you would expect. But I think it comes from a place of not necessarily being excited that I'm in the NFL but being excited for me as a person. So, I am super grateful to have them around me."

On how his relationship with assistant wide receivers coach Prentice Gill affected him being drafted by Baltimore: "[Assistant wide receivers coach] Prentice [Gill] is a great dude. He recruited me when I was 16 years old in high school ... So, just being able to have that relationship and not it be our first time meeting, I think it already started out on the right foot. Then just getting in the building, getting around guys and really being able to mix and mingle it, I think that's what really set it apart – and of course, Prentice. So, I can't even put it into words how grateful I am for him, and I'll definitely do him solid."

On how excited he is to play with QB Lamar Jackson and if his thoughts on being drafted higher motivates him: "I did not necessarily think I would go higher, but just the anticipation of waiting, not knowing when or where the call is going to be from. I think that was where it came from rather than having an attitude and not hearing my name called. But catching passes from Lamar Jackson, if that doesn't put a smile on your face, I don't know what will. Then in that same sense, if he turns on the jets and gets past the line of scrimmage, I'll be sure to get on my man and block downfield. I'm super grateful for this opportunity. I'll make sure to make the most of it wherever that opportunity comes."

On what his mindset is in the red zone making one-handed catches: "Definitely having that in my bag and being able to go up and go get those balls that are up top. But I think above everything else, I think I am a great wide receiver that has a lot of traits besides the 'jump ball,' and I am excited to be able to show that and bring that to Baltimore as well as a bunch of other traits. But as soon as that ball is in the air, you can guarantee it's coming down with me."

On what was so unique about his Top 30 visit with the Ravens: "Just talking with people like [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] and then not really feeling like it was a job interview and more so feeling like it was an opportunity to just talk and share my experience of my life and my football experience. I think a lot of times, it felt like I was in a job interview in these situations. But when I was in Baltimore, it really felt like a place that I could get used to. So, I am just super grateful that they welcomed me with open arms, and I could really, really perceive that."

On what he thinks he can improve upon as a receiver: "I don't think there's one certain area that I would say more than any other. But, I think the top of the route releases, blocking downfield – they're all areas where I look to get better, as well as just the necessities, like catching the ball and basic route running. I think once you start to prioritize one thing in your game, you kind of lose sight of other things, and that's one thing I don't ever want to do. So, being able to stay loyal to my game and then prioritize everything, I think that's the way I'll still go."

On what he felt he had to prove to the Ravens and the questions asked during his 30 visit that he thinks helped him get drafted: "I don't think they were trying to find anything out. I think they just wanted to see me in person and get a feel for me; hear my perspective on things, ask do I love football? And of course, those questions mean more than anything. So, just being able to get me in the building, I think was a big thing for them and kind of see who I am as a person. And once they found out I was, not necessarily a good fit, but mixed well with the people in the building, I think it was good."

On his favorite route to run: "Fade."

On his initial thoughts about offensive coordinator Declan Doyle: "[Offensive coordinator] Coach [Declan] Doyle has a great plan set for us. And I think just being able to see where his mind is at – I think I was just itching to play football the whole time when I heard him talking. He has that demeanor that just screams football. I think Caleb [Williams] reiterated that to me. He said he is a great dude. At the time, I didn't know if that was where I was going to end up, so he did say he's a little bit of a, not necessarily a stickler, but he will get on you. And I think that that's what everybody needs. So, just being able to get around him during my [Top] 30 visit, it just made me even more hungry to get around a guy like that; get coached up hard and really grow as a football player. I think being able to get introduced to his offense with him is going to be a blessing."