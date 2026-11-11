Transcript: Press Conferences (11/11/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "All right, I am excited about this next opportunity on Monday night against a hungry Chargers team. It's great to be out here an extra day early really, from a normal week. We had the guys back in yesterday, got a recap of where we're at and were able to spend some time with them on some of our self-scout, obviously introducing some things offensively. Now we're full steam ahead, getting a day jump on our next game. So, we're excited about that, and I'll open it up for questions."

I know you were trying out some kickers today. Has a decision been made on a kicker, and was there any kind of explanation on what you were told with K Jake Moody going to the Falcons? (Jamison Hensley) "We'll have some guys in, and we'll figure out the best situation for us. Obviously, we feel great about our personnel department and us having a really good kicker available on Monday. [Jake] Moody had a chance to be here. He had a choice to make and went somewhere else, [and I'll] leave it at that."

What kind of impact will QB Jacoby Brissett bring to the locker room from an experience and leadership standpoint? (David Andrade) "You said it in the question: experience [and] leadership. Even just like in our walk-through today, this is a guy that has a commanding presence, commands the huddle, commands the whole operation even with it being new and [Jacoby Brissett] puts in all this extra time. So, I am just excited to have that, and I think it'll be really good for our football team, especially where we're at right now. [I am] excited to add him to the roster."

You guys added OL Ryan Neuzil at the deadline. Obviously, he has played some center and played some guard. What do you think he brings in terms of versatility, and could he figure into the starting lineup at some point? (Kyle Goon) "I think [Ryan Neuzil] brings versatility. I don't anticipate anything changing with Cam [Jurgens] and what position he plays, and we think he's the future of our offensive line. I think it's just a piece that adds depth, and I do think he'll have some position flexibility as he gets here and as he gets going. Wherever that leads, I think we'll see as we go."

With the defense, in terms of pass rush, what would you like to see more of in terms of finishing sacks and things like that? (Brian Wacker) "I think there's been times where we've affected quarterbacks. There's certainly an element of finishing those plays, getting the quarterback on the ground or getting the ball off of them. A lot of times it's still the coverage being married to the rush. So, we need to, I would say in general, play a little bit better coverage, which in turn, all the time [with] the good coverage teams, the quarterback holds the ball a little bit longer and makes the pass rush produce more. Sometimes it's the other way [around], and you have great rushers. Obviously, they don't have to hold the ball long, which I feel like we have a good mix of both. But getting those two things tied together in a really tight way will lead to us, I think, having a really productive rush, hopefully as we keep going here."

What have you seen out of offensive coordinator Declan Doyle these last few weeks? He's had to adjust obviously on the fly in games. He had a short week gearing up for Thursday and then here's another quarterback with a different skill set, and he has to change the offense again. What has he shown you about his ability to plan and change? (Kyle Goon) "I think a lot of poise. First and foremost, [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has] a very, very even-keeled, smart, problem-solving type of identity for him. So, it's never, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this happened. Woe is me. Man, we're on this, we're on that.' It's always like, 'How do we adjust? How do we solve the problem?' So, I give him a ton of credit in that. I think it was the first time in nine years [where] a team ended up in-game on the third quarterback, and it was early in the game. So, that is in itself, 'Does the guy have the wristband? Does he know the plays?' I thought he did a really good job settling Joe [Fagnano] in [during] that game and then coming up with a plan to try to maximize our lineup for that Thursday night game. Now I expect him to do the same, and with 'Izzy' [quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork] having some familiarity with Jacoby [Brissett] [and] Jacoby having been in – I don't want to say an exact system like ours – but there's a lot of carryover, I would say, to some of the systems out there, particularly the one he came from. So, he'll be really comfortable with Jacoby and really familiar, the same way he was with Lamar [Jackson], 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] and Joe. He'll be up there. They'll collaborate on plays that they like and things like that, and we'll put an offense together that they both feel really good about and most importantly that Jacoby feels like he can operate at a high level."

QB Justin Herbert's struggles have been one of the talks of the league. You know him well. What are you seeing when you watch him on tape? What sort of challenges does he present? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I love Justin Herbert. [I have] a lot of respect for him. I see just [a] new offense. I don't want to speak out of place, but I'm pretty sure it's Justin's fifth or sixth offensive coordinator since he's been in the league. I know Greg [Roman] was there for two years, but he's had a lot of different systems. This was maybe, I would say, the most drastic change that he's made from one to the other. But I see flashes, and I see potential. I see extreme arm talent and I see extreme athleticism, which I've seen a bunch in the practice field the last couple years. [He's a] high-level talent that offensively it hasn't maybe clicked the way they want, but I see an extremely talented player that's got the capabilities of making every throw, making every run, making a bunch of plays, and I certainly know what he's capable of and respect him."

I know your focus is on getting this team ready to play Monday night, but what do you think it's going to be like for you Monday going against your former team? (Ryan Mink) "I just have so much respect and love for the people in that building. I think sometimes it's different depending on why you leave a place. It was a very, very gratifying two years for me there with [Chargers head coach] Jim [Harbaugh] and [Chargers general manager] Joe Hortiz and the staff, both sides of the ball, all the players [and] the strength coaches. A lot of those guys I was with multiple years prior at the college level as well. And so that part of it's fun [because] it feels like you're going against somebody you care a lot about, which sometimes makes it even more competitive. I know how Jim feels about it, I'm sure. So, I'm excited about the challenge. I think after the game it's great to be able to catch up and say hey to a bunch of those guys. But obviously, [there's] major, major focus on our team, our players [and] getting our team ready to play at a high level. [I'm] excited to play in primetime in front of our fans and give them something to cheer about."

Have you seen any traits in QB Jacoby Brissett in these first few days where you think, 'Yes, that is absolutely going to impact the team in a positive way?' (Samantha Croston) "Yes, [there are] a lot of things. [Jacoby Brissett] is a high-level, high-experienced leader in the locker room, leader in the walk-throughs [and] leader in the meeting room. [He's] not afraid to speak up and say, 'Hey, I like this, I like that. Hey, you need to do this [to] make sure we're on the same page here.' [He's] really good for some of our young wide receivers, our offensive line to just kind of be hand-in-hand [and] some of our young tight ends. He's just a vet that I think will impact young players in a great way with his demeanor, with the type of pro that he is, with the type of preparation that he'll put in. I know he'll work really well with 'Izzy' [quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork] and 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] to feel good about the game plan and be able to operate. I think he'll bring a lot to our team."

We saw S Jaylinn Hawkins back on the field today. Where is he at physically? Is he a guy that could be in the mix? Does he kind of still need a bit of the ramp-up? (Brian Wacker) "I think over the next day or two [we'll] really kind of see that. It's good to get him back out there. I think it's one of those things [where we'll] see how it does today, see how it responds, see where it's at to see if he may have a chance to go on Monday."

S JAYLINN HAWKINS

How are you feeling and how did it feel to be back out there? "It felt good to be back out there with my dawgs, man. It's been a minute, obviously, being off the field, but yes, [I'm] taking it day by day. [I've] been working towards getting back, and that's what I've been doing."

How tough has it been for you to be out and also see how the defense has kind of struggled? "It's tough to [not] be out there with my brothers, but I'm doing everything I can from off the field, from giving advice, trying to be a coach [and] just help out if anybody needs help, whoever's out there. My boys have been holding it down. Obviously, things have not been going the way we want them to be going, but we know what we're capable of, and [we're] hoping to bounce back this week, and I believe in us."

Whenever you're able to get back on the field in action, how much do you think you could help provide a spark to this defense? "Like I said, off or on the field, [I'm] always looking to just help out wherever, give a spark and help with the energy and everything that we have going. I feel like we have a good thing going still. Like I said, I still believe in us and, this week, we look forward to taking another step, progressing and [getting] further along through that. So, [I'm] excited for the future, especially when I get back."

Was there any silver lining to kind of having a little bit of time away to reset a little bit? "Yes, I would say whenever you're down, you always get a different perspective of things. I kind of look at everything from a little broader view, a broader lens. I believe in Christ, so I've been praying a lot. I've been seeing a lot and just different ways you can help out the team, not always from a physical standpoint, but from a mental standpoint and supporting these guys, whether it's 'K-Jack' [Kenodre Jackson], K'Von [Wallace], Malaki [Starks], and looking at all these things. I see a lot of positives, regardless of what the outcomes have been. I see us progressing towards good things."

I know it's the other side, but the addition and the move to get QB Jacoby Brissett, and being back around him, what does that mean for you guys? "I was with Jacoby [Brissett] in New England. That's my boy. That's a good move. Jacoby's a great quarterback. I think he's a really good quarterback. [He's] talented, [has a] good arm [and] he's a leader. Obviously, [he has] been in the game for a long time, so [there's] a lot of wisdom he can bring to this team. I'm excited to see what he does this Monday."

Is it great to see QB Jacoby Brissett again? "It's great to see [Jacoby Brissett] in black and purple. It's just great to have something like that. I feel like he can create a spark on our team."

You've gotten the tape on the Chargers. What do you see? Obviously, they're struggling offensively. What do you see from those guys? "I see a good team. I see a lot of players that really can do a lot of good things. It's the NFL. You can't count anybody out, regardless of if they're struggling or not. Anybody can have their day. So, obviously, I still think Justin Herbert is a great quarterback. They have a good group of receivers. They have some big, fast guys, good tight ends [and a] good run game as well with [Omarion] Hampton and [Kimani] Vidal. He's been doing his thing, so we have to come out and do us."

C CAM JURGENS

QB Jacoby Brissett is the new quarterback here. In just your brief time with him, what have you gotten from him? What do you think he can provide? (Jamison Hensley) "I mean, man, [Jacoby Brissett]'s a vet. He's been around a long time. He's been in about every system, played with a lot of guys, and he knows what looks right and what looks wrong. And honestly, I'm just excited to see his leadership coming in, his communication, how he talks with the guys, whether in practice or in the hallway, in meetings. [I'm] excited to learn from him too."

Did that trade give any kind of spark to the locker room in your view? (Kyle Goon) "I think anytime a trade happens where they're bringing people in, it's always sparking the locker room up. We're trying to bring in guys to make the team better."

What kind of impact do you think that QB Jacoby Brissett could have on some of the younger players, the younger quarterbacks? (Samantha Croston) "Just like I'm saying, [Jacoby Brissett]'s been around so many systems and teams. He knows what's good and what's wrong and how to fix things. Communication is always key when you're going through a lot of change. There's been a lot of different centers. There's been different quarterbacks, and so it's nice to have him in here and be a good steady voice for us."

What was the challenge of that? Obviously, you've only been here a little while, but when you're changing quarterbacks and in terms of that quarterback-center communication and relationship, how do you kind of get that lined up? (Brian Wacker) "I mean, [I'm] just doing everything I can to check my box and make sure I'm on top of the points and getting us in the right direction. And then just spending a little extra time with [Jacoby Brissett], getting those snaps. I feel like this last game we had too many balls on the ground [between the] QB-center exchange [and] tight end exchange. We just need to get more reps in that in practice, especially if it's a rain game. There's things that we can do. [We can] pour water on the ball and try to simulate that a little bit. But, yes, we can be better in that and spending more time before practice, after practice working with him."

How about the evolving offensive line? They bring in a center. How surprised were you with that decision? (Jerry Coleman) "I think it's never a bad thing to have more guys that can snap, right? I mean, it's a good thing we're bringing in more guys that can snap. And Ryan [Neuzil]'s a guy that's played a lot of football, and I'm excited to have him in the room. He's been with 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] and he's going to be a great addition."

Do you feel like this could be a new starting lineup on Monday, on the offensive line? (Kyle Goon) "I don't set lineups."

Head coach Jesse Minter was talking the other day about thinking about a reset, quote-unquote, and he kind of didn't put any sort of changes out of the question. I was just wondering if you guys had received any messaging about that? (Kyle Goon) "I think when you go from a Thursday to a Monday game, you have a long break and it's almost like a mini bye week, so that's a reset in itself."

How do you feel like the offensive line is coming together now that you've had a couple games under your belt? Do you feel like you're starting to build some continuity in the trenches there? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, it's definitely getting better, but there's so many areas we can still improve on. I thought we did a much better job passing games off and hitting combo blocks together as a group, but [there's] still so much more we can improve on, and it's nice having this break and a little extra practice today, especially with a new quarterback, and [to] get more plays in during the week."

I know when a team is going through a little bit of a rough stretch, a team will sometimes look to the head coach to see how to kind of steer things back. What have you seen from head coach Jesse Minter to kind of right the ship a little bit? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, [a] steady voice. I feel like whenever things are good or things are bad, you want the head coach to be the same throughout, and [Jesse Minter] has been a very steady voice to us. [He is] just harping on the little details and getting better day by day."

To your knowledge, is the plan for you to stay at center, or would you move to guard? (Morgan Adsit) "I'm going to do whatever they ask me to do."

DL NNAMDI MADUBUIKE

As a team that has gone through some struggles, I know sometimes the head coach is looked upon to either make some changes or do something to kind of correct them. What have you seen from head coach Jesse Minter over the past two weeks to kind of correct things or get things back on track? (Jamison Hensley) "[Head coach] Jesse [Minter]'s had the same voice. He's been poised throughout the whole process of this whole season, through the highs and through the lows. He's just been steady and the same. So, it definitely gives us reassurance as a team just to keep going out in practice, keep working on the little things and just tighten up those loose bolts."

You've been around here a while, and you know the standard. What's the message to the guys in trying to get back to that standard of Ravens football in the past? (Jerry Coleman) "Win. That's Ravens history. That's Ravens football – winning, defensive team, [with] offensive execution and just winning games. So, that's the message this week is to win, and it starts in practice. The good thing is the guys in the locker room are excited with Jacoby [Brissett] coming in, and it brings a lot of excitement. It brings a lot of just knowing that we can just go out there and execute at a high level."

We heard head coach Jesse Minter on Monday insinuate the potential for lineup changes, and I know those decisions are above your pay grade, but when he talks about those kinds of things, can that light a fire under some guys to make a change and turn things around this season? (Sam Cohn) "I guess it could. For me, it's the same message and I think for the guys it's the same message of going out there and winning football games. That's really our main focus this week, to get back on the winning board."

I know nothing can really compare to kind of what you went through last year and the adversity you were dealing with, but is there something about that journey you took last year coming back to football, finding a way back, does that give you any perspective when you're going through team struggles like you guys are going through? (Kyle Goon) "It does. That situation was a situation where I wasn't going out there playing football and doing what I love with the guys that I love to do it with. So, you put yourself in that situation where you can't play football, and now in a situation where you are playing football but we're losing, it's definitely better to be playing football, obviously. But, while we're here playing football, let's win, and that's what we're trying to do. It starts today in practice, and the great thing about the NFL is every week is a new week. You can learn from mistakes [that were made] last week and be better this week, and that's what we plan on doing."

Are there any specific areas where you feel like you guys as a defensive front can do more to affect pressure on the quarterback? (Kyle Goon) "[We can improve] in everything [from] stopping the run – we're doing decent in the run [game] – but obviously getting pressure on the quarterback, getting sacks, getting pressure and tackling. Tackling's been huge, [and] the whole nine [yards]. We're not doing terribly, but we're not doing it to the Ravens standard that we know we can."

When you were going through your recovery, you mentioned how guys reaching out to you meant a lot to you. I was just curious with what QB Lamar Jackson is going through if you've reached out to him, talked to him at all, and kind of what you have shared with him during his recovery? (Alex Glaze) "Yes, definitely. Lamar [Jackson] is just a very, very great-spirited person, and every time I see him, it's always all love. In times like this sometimes, especially throughout the season, you sometimes want to pick your spots and give people their space, because you don't know what they're going through. But every time I see him in person, it's all love, and I reached out to him, and he's in a good space. There's news that he may come back later in the season, and we're all excited about that, but first things first, we're just worried about this week, and we're worried about winning this week."

Did you hear that from QB Lamar Jackson? (Kyle Goon) "No, I did not hear that from [Lamar Jackson]. I just heard, probably one of you guys posted it or something. But I'm just hearing stuff, I'm just like, 'Oh, OK, maybe that's good news.' With injuries, it's kind of tough. Just like mine last year, people were talking about this and that. Is he coming back, and this and that and the third. I kind of kept quiet because I was just trying to focus on what I had to focus on. But, same for him, you don't know what's going on. You just hear things, and you always want to be optimistic and hope for the best for everybody."

Have you seen QB Lamar Jackson around? (Alex Glaze) "I have not seen him around lately, but after he got hurt, I was seeing him around a little bit. But now I think he's going through the process of getting better and everything."

What's the feeling now when you have a long weekend off? Physically, mentally, do you feel kind of refreshed after the "mini bye"? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, for sure. When you get some days off, you feel refreshed [and] your body kind of gets back under you. You have more time to take care of your body, get massages [and] do what you have to do. So, everybody's feeling good, and everybody's ready to go out here today and have a great practice and just stack days and win on [Monday]."

What's the mentality and the urgency level going into a Monday Night Football game against the Chargers with you guys looking to get off the four-game skid? (Ryan Mink) "It's just focus. Everybody's really, really focused. Everybody's locked in. We had a really, really sharp, great walk-through today. We're going to go out here and have a great practice and stack these days."

Along those lines, was there anything that stood out to you as the team came back into the building after having a few days off? Whether it was their focus or attention or energy levels, is there anything that stood out to you? (Garrett Downing) "No, not really. Obviously we have Jacoby [Brissett] coming in, which is great. Everybody feels refreshed. I feel like the 'mini bye,' like he said, is great for the body, and everybody is just kind of refreshed and ready to just attack practice really."

If we go back to what you were saying about pressure on the quarterback, when you look at the film, what kind of stands out to you in terms of what you guys need more of up front whether it's technique, communication or execution? What jumps out to you? (Brian Wacker) "I would say the details and say the execution [and] techniques. We're running, getting to the crease, picking the hips, covering a guy when he says cover me, communication being all locked in and just being on the same page. So, those are just little things I pick up on film that we can get better at."

How do you feel like bringing in QB Jacoby Brissett helped to energize the team? (Samantha Croston) "It's great [when] you have a guy [like] that. I remember [playing] him against the Browns when we were at home, and he's a great quarterback. [Jacoby Brissett] is a very savvy vet. He's somebody that brings in a lot of experience, and I'm excited. Everybody is."

OL RYAN NEUZIL

Take me through the last 24 hours for you. "It was obviously a quick turnaround. We were coming off [playing in] Spain, too. So, it was just kind of a busy first half of the week, but [I'm] good. [I] got in last night. They showed me around this morning, and I'm glad to be here."

When you see this offensive line and maybe you're aware of the struggles, I'm sure you can see the record and know what the Ravens have been doing and struggling on offense, where do you see yourself fitting into helping this team? "Truly, just wherever they need me to be. I'm not sure really the plan right now. I'm just here to get better and fill in wherever they need me to."

How much does the familiarity with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford help you? "It definitely helps a lot. I was with [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] for five years in Atlanta, so [I] understand what he wants and what he sees in offensive linemen, so it's definitely a plus."

What are your initial impressions of QB Jacoby Brissett? I'm sure the workload is not happening quite yet at practice with him, but what's it like to be under him and see the changes that you guys are both a part of this week? "[Jacoby Brissett] has been around a long time. He's definitely one of the pros in the league. It's nice to see, definitely."

Are you comfortable switching to guard or if you moved around the offensive line? I know in college you did that, but you just played center with the Falcons, right? "I played a little bit of guard my first year, and then transitioned to center, but just wherever they need me."

Were you surprised by the trade? Being the starting center, you probably didn't expect it to come this year. What was your reaction? "I mean, the call just came in. [There] wasn't really any talks or anything. [There] was pretty much just a phone call at the end of the deadline and [they] just told me I'm coming here."