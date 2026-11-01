Transcript: Press Conferences (11/1/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "All right, [I want to] give credit to obviously a good football team [with a] bunch of good players [and] good coaches. I was really – for a lot of the game – really proud of the way our guys fought and played. When you lose your quarterback early – we lost [Lamar Jackson] on the first play – that'll be a surgery deal. He'll go to IR [injured reserve]. That's a tough deal, and then the next guy [Tyler Huntley] as well [going down]. I thought Joe [Fagnano] came in – to his credit, not really getting a lot of reps in preparation – hung in there [and] did some good stuff. So, it's a short week. It's an opportunity again to stick together, to work together, come together. And we'll figure out what we have, what we have available, and we'll try to put the best plan out there for this short week. So, [any] questions?"

So, you anticipate QB Lamar Jackson going on injured reserve? Is that season-ending potentially? (Jamison Hensley) "Potentially, but we'll see where it's at."

Could you define the injury? (Reporter) "No."

When it is the first play – I know it's always next man up and you guys have been here before with QB Lamar Jackson – but when it is the first play and you just get him back, how long does that take to process it and try to move forward in game? (Morgan Adsit) "It's tough. When it happened, I think at the time, you're just hoping that maybe it's something small, and then I think pretty quickly kind of realized what had happened. So again, you go next man up. Again, 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] came in, and we did a few things. I thought defensively we did some good things in the first half to kind of keep the game close. We had a couple turnovers and had some good plays in the red zone. We were able to kind of hang around, and then it was tough to kind of get any consistency going there after that first drive of the third quarter. Then, defensively, I thought the guys played hard, but you kind of get to a point where you're really kind of searching and reaching for plays, and we probably exposed ourselves to a couple big plays there trying to reach for some plays. So, that's what happened."

What is QB Tyler Huntley's status going forward? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I'm not sure of that yet. We'll see."

What did today show you about QB Joe Fagnano, with the way that he was able to step in there? Obviously, it's not an easy situation to go out in. (Samantha Croston) "That's the type of guy [Joe Fagnano] is, and we saw what he did during training camp and preseason to put himself in position to make the team. So again, I give him a lot of credit. You go in there after really running – kind of mimicking Josh Allen all week on the scout team. But he's really engaged in the meetings, pays attention and was ready to really execute some of the plays – to his credit. And then I think when stuff like that happens, you need everybody to raise up a little bit, and that's probably what we weren't able to do, honestly."

I know it's next man up, and in the game you're just trying to get the next play and so forth, but when you lose QB Lamar Jackson that quickly then you lose QB Tyler Huntley, does it sort of feel like the football gods are like working against you, and is it tough to kind of manage through that? (Brian Wacker) "That would be the self-pity version. I don't really believe in that. Again, things happen; it's [about] how you respond. There's no testimony without a test. So, we'll do everything in our power to keep rolling, to keep this thing going, to get it back on the right side, again with whatever that looks like, and whoever that's playing. If it's Joe [Fagnano], we have a lot of belief in Joe, whoever it is. But that's what we'll do."

What happened in the second half that you saw from the Buffalo Bills offense that made it tough for the defense to succeed and continue their early success? (Reporter) "When we had them in some third downs, I thought we did a good job. They were pretty aggressive with a lot of their fourth-down decisions, which, you kind of know playing them that that's the way it's going to be. So, we let them off the hook on a couple fourth downs, I felt like. Then, there was just some run game where you're trying to create 1-or-less yard gains and they're going for 4-or-5 [yards], so you start doing a little bit more, and then they hit a couple big plays in the pass game against [on] a couple of them, I thought against good coverage. But they made plays, so credit to them."

I know you got to go back and look at the tape, but just your first impressions of what you got from this offensive line today with a lot of pressures and a lot of sacks? (Jonas Shaffer) "It's honestly a tough eval right now, especially when you kind of have a game plan, and you have your starting quarterback out there and then that goes down. I think [we will] have to look at it and see where we can improve."

Right now, about the situation, what do you feel like your role is as the head coach to motivate this team and just kind of rally everyone back together? (Samantha Croston) "That's ultimately, obviously, my responsibility. We're going to play Thursday, and it's going to be about us over the next three or four days coming together, giving these guys a really good plan, getting them back mentally and getting them recovered. We played a ton of snaps on defense, which going into a short week is not ideal, but it is what it is. So, it's definitely my job to make sure that we stay together, that we don't point fingers, that we have each other's back, that we believe in the next-man-up mentality – it's what we talked about a lot. Sometimes that happens and sometimes it doesn't. So, we have to really, really just pour into the belief and believe in the guys that we have and move forward."

RB Justice Hill being the emergency fourth-string quarterback – do those decisions go back during training camp? Is that just a running back base that we would see a Wildcat if it came down to that, or do you actually poll your guys to see who could potentially do it if you get in that situation? (Morgan Adsit) "There's a lot of stuff that goes into it. It's just kind of the ability to have a functioning offense, I would say, and who that best person is."

If you need another quarterback, could someone come in that quickly? (Morgan Adsit) "We'll have to see what, obviously, 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley]'s status is and make sure Joe [Fagnano] made it through the game OK. We'll figure that out over the next 24 hours."

TE MARK ANDREWS

Head coach Jesse Minter said QB Lamar Jackson is going on injured reserve, so he's going to miss at least four games with that thumb. Where do you see this season going without Lamar for at least the next four games? "Obviously, it's a tough break and it's sad, and a lot of unfortunate things went our way, but we [have] a game in four days, so we [have] to be able to bounce back, get our bodies right, recover the best [that] we can and be able to come back and fight through this adversity, fight through this battle. We're getting tested, and we [have] to respond."

As a leader, how do you keep the group together through losing QB Lamar Jackson, then QB Tyler Huntley, and then QB Joe Fagnano dealing with an injury — just all that uncertainty? "We can't waver. I think we have a bunch of men that are going to be able to fight, and I'm proud of our guys, and I know that we're going to be able to respond and bounce back and have a big game Thursday night."

You obviously came into the league with QB Lamar Jackson, and your history with him, we all know that. How much did you have a chance to talk to him, given how hard he worked to come back and so forth, and what was the reaction and the conversation like? "[I] saw [Lamar Jackson] every day just working to get back and feel great, and he got to the point where he felt like he was ready to play and obviously an unfortunate instance, but he's going to be fine. We're going to fight. Like I said, we're going to fight our butts off, and when he comes back, be able to put ourselves in a great position. We have to be able to respond, and we have a bunch of warriors on this team [and] guys that are going to work their tails off to respond."

Do you have a chance to talk to QB Lamar Jackson after the injury, and kind of what was the gist of that? "Not yet. A little bit at halftime, but I haven't really gotten to say too much to [Lamar Jackson]."

What did you see from QB Joe Fagnano in his NFL debut? "I thought [Joe Fagnano] did some really good things. He's able to command the huddle, do a lot of great things, and for us, it's just [about] whoever's in there being able to make plays and be there for our quarterback. That's the biggest thing, and we have a lot of faith in all those guys."

QB JOE FAGNANO

How different, if at all, is it going from the practice field to the speed of a regular season NFL game? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, it's a little different, obviously, [with it] being my first time, but you prepare for those situations like that. That's my job, to play quarterback and trying to replicate that at practice as much as I can. So, I guess it's a little different."

How did you get out of the game health-wise? It looked like you took a shot there, lower leg. Are you OK and do you think you'll be ready for Thursday? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I think so. After a football game, you're always going to have bumps and bruises. [We'll] see, but yes."

Did you feel like Bills defenders were going for your knees? Do you think that was a questionable hit? (Jamison Hensley) "I didn't really get to see it. I doubt it. Just probably a football play. Guys are out there playing physical, so I don't think so."

In this moment that you had today, what was the best advice that someone in your life gave you about this moment when you were going to get into a game? (Samantha Croston) "I don't know. That's so hard. I think [to] just control what I can control. It's from whoever, whether it's my family or coaches, [to] just control what I can control, be ready for when you're called up. This is a crazy, crazy league, and you never know when your number is going to be called."

What are your thoughts about leading the offense moving forward if it turns out that you are going to be the guy now for a while? (Cliff Brown) "That's out of my hands and, like I said earlier, [I'll] control what I can control. If it is me and whoever's down or whatever it is, I'm just going to put my best foot forward and give the Ravens everything that I have. That's all I can do at the end of the day. Whether it happens or not, [or] what's going on, [I'm] just going to put my best foot forward."

Did you get a chance to talk to QB Lamar Jackson? Obviously, everyone wants an opportunity to play, but how difficult is it under these circumstances to get that opportunity, knowing how hard he worked to come back? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It's tough to see that. [It's] tough to see Lamar [Jackson] go down like that. Especially, like you said, I had firsthand witness of him coming in the training room every day, fighting to get back for this team, and then [in] one play, that happens. But this is the NFL, and crazy things happen. 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] was ready to step up, so to answer your question, it's tough to see."

Within the roles and structures of practice and being the third guy on the scout team, how much time do you realistically get leading up to a game like this to see in-game moments for this game plan on the practice field? (Morgan Adsit) "As a starting quarterback, you get a ton of reps. But, me and 'Snoop's' [Tyler Huntley's] job as the backup quarterback is to come out and prepare like we are the starting quarterback. That's something that we do, and that's something that I've learned from 'Snoop' and from 'L' [Lamar Jackson]. Just knowing [that] anything can happen, as we've seen, and whether you're getting reps or not, you know the game plan."

Did Buffalo do anything in particular to take away WR Zay Flowers from you guys in the passing attack? (Jonas Shaffer) "Credit to Buffalo, they played well. It's a good defense over there, and I'll have to look at the tape, whether it was missed throws or whatever it was. [I] just [have] to get better and learn from it."

What's your mindset moving forward? (reporter) "I think [to] just control what I control, as I said earlier, and put my best foot forward. [I'm] always preparing like the starter. This is a game that I love, so I'm going to continue to enjoy it, and that's going to be my mindset, [to] put my best foot forward."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

What are your emotions following QB Lamar Jackson's injury? "I was upset. I want [Lamar Jackson] to play, so I was upset."

Then QB Tyler Huntley goes down as well. What did you see from QB Joe Fagnano as he stepped up? "I think it's probably unexpected for Joe [Fagnano] to be playing, because he's the third [-string] quarterback. So, it's a little bit different [of a] preparation on his end. So, he stepped in and did what he could do."

What were the emotions on the sideline as an offense as you guys lose one then two quarterbacks, and then even QB Joe Fagnano suffered some injuries today. How are you guys trying to keep it together? Who was speaking up? "Everybody tried to speak up, but it's different when you lose not one, but two of your quarterbacks. It's difficult to try to do anything, because now you're on your third [quarterback], and your third is your last, and you never know what's going to happen after that."

It was a close game for a while, even with QB Joe Fagnano in there. So, what can you say about your defense's performance? "I think they played well. I think we have to stay on the field a little bit longer to help them out."

What do you feel like, other than the fact that you guys are down to a third quarterback, were things that you guys want to clean up from the offense today? "I feel like everything. We have to be detailed – just everything about the offense. We just have to play faster and bring more energy."

What was the message to the team after this game? "We have to move on quickly. We have another one [on] Thursday coming [up]."

S KYLE HAMILTON

Head coach Jesse Minter said QB Lamar Jackson is going on injured reserve, so he's going to miss at least four games with the thumb injury. Where do you see this season going without Lamar for at least the next four games? "First and foremost, [I'm] praying for [Lamar Jackson]. He wants to be out there more than anything else. He's a hell of a player [and a] hell of a person, and obviously it sucks the way this game is kind of cruel like that, but [I'm] praying for him. But, we have to keep our head down and keep going forward. I think we can't dwell on the past and just take strides and go forward."

How tough is it not to kind of wallow in things in the team's current state and having to be down to your third quarterback and all of that, and having to play in five days? "Yes, it's human nature, but [we have to] control the controllables at the end of the day."

Not that this defense hasn't always wanted to lead this team, but do you feel more than ever now, given those injuries and the quick week, that this unit has to be the way? "Yes, for sure. Obviously, we have faith in the offense to do whatever we need to do to win, but we need more from the defense. It's up to us to do that."

How hard was it to just kind of catch your bearings or kind of recover from that initial gut punch when you see QB Lamar Jackson go out so early? "It resonates while you're on the sideline, but when you're out there, you're just playing. So, [I] just try to give our team the best chance to win when you're out there."

As one of the leaders on this team, what do you say to the guys in that moment when you lose the starter and then the backup quarterback? What's the message to those guys? "I mean this with no disrespect, but that stuff has nothing to do with us. We're a defense. At the end of the day, you need to go out there and play how you want to be remembered. You have to play with a certain passion, which I thought we did. Obviously, [it's] not what we want on the scoreboard, but there's a passion factor that you need when you're out there, and I thought guys looked in each other's eyes and played [with] passion. But, we have to get some stuff fixed too, at the end of the day."

I know you were kind of indicating this week that there was a lot of soul searching going on and trying to find that spirit. Is it just hard when it just feels like you guys kind of keep taking hits, like this week, last week and in every game? "Yes, that's part of life though. Life doesn't go according to plan; nothing does. I think it's grown men go out there and play a sport that we all love, and the way the sport is played needs to be played a certain way, and that's something that we're getting better at on a week-to-week basis and something that we'll improve on going forward."

RB DERRICK HENRY

What was your reaction when, after that first snap, you see QB Lamar Jackson getting hurt and walking off the field? "[I] just hope [Lamar Jackson] is OK. You don't want to see anything like that happen to the leader of the team. I'm praying for him, and hopefully he won't be out too long, but [I'm] just hoping he was OK."

Head coach Jesse Minter said it sounds like he'll have surgery and then go on IR. Given how hard he worked to get back, what he means to this team, how difficult is that to sort of just process and deal with in the aftermath? "I think you know the answer to that. [Lamar Jackson] has been a franchise player since he's been here. [I'm] sad to see him go down to injury like that. I wish him all the best. Like I said, I'll be praying for him, and hopefully we can get him back before the season's over."

The challenge on top of that is QB Tyler Huntley gets knocked out as well, and an undrafted rookie comes in the game and gets his first NFL snaps. How do you handle finishing the game with your third quarterback and the challenges of trying to efficiently run your offense against a team like that? "I think everybody approaches every day they come to work as a starter. I think Joe [Fagnano] was ready for the opportunity. I thought he did a heck of a job with how everything played out. I think that's all you can ask from him."

Even with QB Lamar Jackson dealing with his ankle injury, you talked this week about wanting to be a vocal leader. How do you keep the team together through all of that adversity? "We have nine games left. So I mean, we have to go work with whoever is out there and focus on what we need to do to help us win the game."

Individually, you've said it before, but in a moment like this, do the leaders and big-time playmakers have to step up and try to do even more? "I think that's [a] clear-cut answer. We just have to try to do a little bit more to help us have a better outcome. We have to stay motivated when it's hard. It's pretty hard right now going through this last three-game stretch, but we just have to keep coming to work, keep showing up and, like I said, eventually it'll turn around, [and] the tables will turn."

Were you able to talk to QB Lamar Jackson after the game at all? "[Lamar Jackson] was on the sideline. He kept encouraging us. He had the same spirit. He was in good spirits, so I know he'll be alright."

Do you feel like you kind of have to be the one that carries this offense until maybe QB Joe Fagnano gets his feet wet with more starting experience at quarterback? "Yes, definitely. Anything I need to do to help this offense go, that's what I'm going to do. [I] just have to step up a little bit more. [I] wish I had some plays back today, but we just have to be better. [We have] a quick turnaround, and we have to get ready for the next one."

Outside of having the third quarterback in there, how would you evaluate the offense's play today? "I think we were still confident with Joe [Fagnano]. We've seen Joe in the preseason. [He's] very confident [and] knows how to play the position very well. There was no shift in how we felt with whoever's in there. We have to go roll and do our job."

RB JUSTICE HILL

What was it like from your lens watching both QBs Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley deal with their injuries? "You never like to see that. Obviously, we hope [Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley] get back as soon as possible. But still, at the end of the day, you've got to go out there and make plays and put points on the board with whoever is out there. I mean, rest up for those guys. Hopefully we get them back soon."

I know QB Lamar Jackson returned to the sidelines. What was it like on the sidelines having him there? I don't know if you saw the injury yourself, but what was that like, seeing him go through it and come back? "I mean it was just crazy to see that during the first play. I mean you saw [Lamar Jackson] coming over [to the sideline]. When quarterbacks get their hand [hit], [it's] usually not a good thing. Especially just looking at it, then seeing it on the sideline. You're like, 'OK, hopefully he'll be back soon,' but whatever it is, it is. Lamar is a great leader. He's always encouraging us when he's out there, whether he's suiting [up] and playing or not, he's going to be the same guy. Yeah, [it was] just a disappointing loss, but we will bounce back. We have another opportunity Thursday."

What did you see from QB Joe Fagnano today? "Joe [Fagnano]'s poised. He [will] never bat his eye at the moment. I know he wished things went better, and we all wished things went better. But I feel like he handled it well. He's a pro."

As a veteran, were you guys trying to, like, help him extra out there? "We tried to do our part. We tried to protect [him], run the routes good [and] be in the right spots. We just [have] got to execute a little bit better. There's a lot of things across the board that we can get better at. But, at the end of it, we just got to execute."

What are the main points of concern for you right now with things you need to execute? "I mean, [it's] everything. Everything starting up front, and then when it comes to detailing everything else out, we need to be on point. We've got practice tomorrow [and] practice the day after that. The more reps, the better. We'll get back to it."

The broadcast said that you're the emergency backup if QB Joe Fagnano goes down. How have you prepared for that? Were you at all concerned when he had his ankle injury? "I have no quarterback experience, but I'm ready for every moment, just like Joe [Faganano], just like 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley], whenever moments call and an opportunity is there, [I'll] always take advantage of it. I'm blessed that they're looking at me in a position to lead the team if all else fails, which it almost did. Hey, I'm ready for anything."

How did you get selected as the emergency quarterback? "Don't ask me. That's a [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] question. I just accepted the offer."

Where do you guys go from here? What's next for this audience? "I mean when you have lows, there [isn't] too much lower you can go. You can start to make strides in the opposite direction. I feel like we've experienced the lowest points, either from all of our quarterbacks getting hurt to losing games. Adversity and battles – they make you stronger. [It's] only up from here."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

What is your reaction to hearing that QB Lamar Jackson is going on IR, and it could be possibly be season-ending? "That's unfortunate. I'm just hearing of it now."

How much of a gut punch was that just to see QB Lamar Jackson go out on the first snap of the offense? "Honestly, I didn't really realize [Lamar Jackson] was out for sure until we came inside at halftime, and then I saw 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] with the ... I guess I just wasn't paying the most attention. But, [Lamar Jackson] broke us down before the game, and he doesn't always speak, but when he does, it usually speaks volumes. So, his energy was definitely missed. Obviously, his plays were missed, but that's – like I said, it's just unfortunate."

You guys kept it close through the first half and into the third quarter with QB Joe Fagnano at quarterback. How much motivation was it like, 'Hey, let's help out the offense; let's stay through all these injuries?' "I think, obviously the defense – we didn't play good enough. I feel like we came out with the right energy and mindset. [I think it was] just some of the details – I think I gave up an explosive [play] there in the third [quarter], and I feel like that kind of just opened up a can of worms, and it basically just was downhill from there. But, like [head] Coach [Jesse] Minter said, it's a short week. So, [with] the state of this team, [it's important] not to hang your head, and it's probably a good thing that we play so soon."

With everything coming up, do you feel like this team can still keep the mentality of trying to compete? "Of course. I think we've still got – we obviously don't play offense. But defensively, I think we still have a good group. The conversations have already started about what we can do to be better, and I look forward to seeing how we respond."

When you lose QB Lamar Jackson and he's going on injured reserve, so he will be out for the next four games, where do you see the season going? "Hopefully we get some wins. Obviously, Lamar is Lamar Jackson, but I don't really think how we see things change, so I think that's going to be key. He'll be here in spirit and won't be playing, obviously, but just keeping it positive – that's the key."

Just emotionally, when QB Lamar Jackson goes out on the first play and then QB Tyler Huntley gets hurt, what is that like for you guys on the defense when those sorts of things start stacking up? "I was saying earlier, I didn't really realize what was really going on, to be honest. Obviously, Lamar [Jackson]'s out, whatever, I didn't really know [in the moment], and then [Joe] Fagnano comes in. I still didn't really know what was going on until I got inside and saw Lamar in a hand thing, and Snoop [Tyler Huntley] had his foot in ice. So, I was like, 'They're probably not coming back.' But it doesn't really change much for how the defense thinks, and I think the only thing that it kind of heightens up is [that] scoring on defense is a premium at this point."

T ROGER ROSENGARTEN

How do you think this team's going to respond with what happened? "[Our] back is against the wall. When the back's against the wall and stuff starts hitting the fan, you really find out what this team is made of and certain players [are] made of. So, we have to go back, watch the film, move on to Thursday and make the corrections."

How difficult was this game overall for you guys up front? It seemed like the Bills were getting a lot of pressure. "[The Bills] definitely had a good scheme and really good players on their side. We try to execute our best. We need to be better at executing when it comes to the game plan and all that stuff, so when it shakes down to it, we have to execute our blocks, and that's my mentality as an offensive lineman."

Is it just tough when you see QB Lamar Jackson go down, QB Tyler Huntley goes down and QB Joe Fagnano get beat up a bit. Just emotionally, is it hard to keep your head in the game at that point? "For sure, when your best players are going down, it's part of the game. It's part of football. Especially as the offensive line, you want to keep running backs and receivers and quarterbacks – especially the quarterbacks – clean. When it doesn't go that way, it's definitely tough, but it's all about shaking back and looking forward to next week."

I know you guys don't like to make excuses, but I think it's been like six offensive line combinations starting this year. How challenging has it been with not having continuity up front because of injuries? "[It's] extremely challenging, I think it's been [since] Week 3 [that] I've had a different right guard, or the whole time. So, it's challenging, but [there are] no excuses; this is the NFL, and this is the league of injuries. [With] the combinations, it doesn't matter who's out there, we have to execute when it comes to Sundays."

How important is it for you guys regrouping on a short week and just kind of giving, if it is QB Joe Fagnano, a chance to be as successful as he can on Thursday against Jacksonville? "We have to execute the game plan [with] whatever Coach [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] dials up for whoever's running the show at quarterback, and we have to play better as an offensive line. Come Thursday, it's time to recover and execute the game plan."

G JOHN SIMPSON

What was your reaction to QB Lamar Jackson's injury on the first play of the game? "I honestly didn't know until I looked at the sideline, and then I saw 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] coming in. But, we have confidence in all our quarterbacks, and we expect them to go out there and play ball. So those guys, they stepped in, and we obviously we didn't get the result we wanted, but we expect big things from those guys."

Have you ever been in a situation where not one, but two quarterbacks get injured, and even QB Joe Fagnano was dealing with an ankle? "No, not quite. I have never been a part of that. I've been in a game where I played next to three centers. So, it's just a part of it. It's football at the end of the day."

As a vet, how do you guys keep things together as you go through that many injuries? You mentioned the centers and now you have the quarterbacks, not to mention everyone else. "It's kind of the name of the game. It's next man up all the time. Just because one man goes down, that doesn't change what my responsibility is or my job is. So, I think that's the biggest thing is just when a guy goes down, is just knowing and doing your job to the best of your ability and trying to be victorious on each and every rep you take."

How difficult is it when the center is your point of communication and so is the quarterback, and you're just going through both of those at such a high rate? "It's a lot. It's a lot. But, like I said, whoever is in there, you just have to understand what they're saying, or what they're trying to say, and just kind of go off of that. You can't really think too much about it and stuff like that, because at the end of the day, the calls are the same calls that Lamar [Jackson] would have made, or anybody else. It's just hearing it from them and then just doing it, pretty much."

As an offensive line, how would you evaluate your performance today? "We have to be better. We can't allow sacks like that, and [we need to focus on] just playing together [and having] continuity, I would say. [We're] just still working on that. I know it's like Week 8, Week 9 or whatever, but just still building that continuity because, like you said, we've been through a few centers. This is our fourth center, and that's no excuse, but it's just [about] coming together, all of us, and just being able to work together better."

You guys have played some pretty fearsome pass rushes. What was it about this one that was getting to you guys so much? "[The Bills have] great pass rushers, but they also brought blitzes. They brought linebackers. They brought safeties and stuff like that. So, we just have to be better when it comes to that, have our eyes up and just see those pressures."

As you wait for the prognosis on QB Lamar Jackson and QB Tyler Huntley, where do you guys move forward? What is the outlook for this offense? "Just put our head down and keep working. Everybody's already counted us out, so [we are] just focusing on what we can control, just doing our job and trying to get better each and every day."

What was the message from other team leaders or the coaching staff after the game? "Just flush it, and [move on to] the next game. Just focus on that, because it's a short week this week, and you can't really dwell too much on that, because if you do, it's like a trickle-[down] effect almost. So, you kind of just have to look ahead and not too far in the rearview."

How daunting is that task when you also need to recover now from injuries? "Like I said, it is what it is. It's football. So, it's just a Thursday game, and everybody has to be ready."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

What do you say to people who feel sorry for you guys? What's going to be your message to the defense and the team moving forward, in light of what happened today with QB Lamar Jackson? (Cliff Brown) "You never expect anyone to feel sorry for you. [It's a] very unforgiving game. Regardless of who you are, the game [doesn't] apologize to anyone, nor does it discriminate. [We] just have to look ourselves in the mirror. Obviously, that wasn't a performance that we liked, nor do I think it's a reflection of who we are, but obviously with things that have happened, it shows that maybe there's a trend. I think it's about us learning from this. Obviously, it's a very short week and us being able to get behind each other [is important]. The details, the details, the details, I think that's the most important thing, being about the details play in and play out, and getting everyone healthy."

Obviously, QB Lamar Jackson has an injury, and head coach Jesse Minter told us that Lamar's going to be on injured reserve, so he's going to miss at least four games. What do you have to say to your teammates when you lose one of the best players in the NFL over that span, to kind of keep the season afloat? (Jamison Hensley) "Obviously, it's very tough when you have a warrior like 'Jack' [Lamar Jackson] go down. You never want to see anyone go down. Like I said earlier, [it's a] very unforgiving game, and you can't control the circumstances, but all you can do is control your response. I think that's how you should live life, and I think that should echo over into the game of football. Obviously with that being said, then there's opportunity. There's opportunity for others. Obviously, [we are] not sure what 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] has going on, but [there's an] opportunity for 'Snoop' [or] Joe [Fagnano], whoever the case may be. I think with that opportunity, [it] breeds more opportunity. It's about what you're going to do with your opportunity. Obviously, it sucks, but [the] season's not over. We have to do what we have to do. As far as from the defensive side, we just have to control what we can control and that's our approach, not the circumstances. [We have to be] more so response-based as opposed to circumstance-based, because anybody can do things when things are going well, but who can look themselves in the mirror and say, 'Hey, despite the circumstances, [I'm] standing ten toes down, not flinching at all. If I do, pick my head right back up.' [You've] got to have that mindset and every single person have that mindset and we just have to echo that in our play, but obviously today wasn't the case, so we just have to be better."

You've talked all week that you guys had some grown-up conversations and sort of galvanized the locker room. Then one offensive play in, your starting quarterback goes down again. How deflating was that start, from the long touchdown drive for the Buffalo Bills to QB Lamar Jackson's injury, just to kind of get over? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Obviously it's very tough. And obviously we are all human, so there is an emotion side of it, but it goes back to the circumstances. Granted, the circumstances are not the way we would like things to be. Obviously when you lose the best quarterback in the NFL, in my opinion when healthy, it's definitely very tough. But as far as the defensive side of the ball, we just have to control what we can control and that's our outlook. That's our response to each and every situation regardless of the circumstances, and we can't waver. Obviously, it's tough, but like I said earlier, [it's a] very unforgiving game and it's about the next man up. As harsh as it is, this game [doesn't] care who you are at any time and regardless of what you've done for the game. The game will slap you right in the face any given moment and you have to be respectful of it and that's why you have to treat every single play like it's your last, because it very well could be. [I'm] just grateful to be able to do it, but obviously it's a result business and we have to get the results that we're searching for."

Obviously, the defense in the first half started off strong. We saw the Buffalo Bills' offense surge in the second half. What did you see adjustment-wise from the Buffalo Bills' offense to give them that success? (Reporter) "Hats off to those guys. [I've] got a lot of respect for everybody on that side of the ball, starting with the head coach in [Joe] Brady as well as led by [Josh] Allen and [James] Cook and a lot of other guys, but I think it's very simple. I think in this game when you allow explosives, [then] explosives tend to lead to big plays and points. It's about limiting the explosives. Then when you just look back at every single play, I can look back and vividly remember every single play, whether it was an explosive or something that we gave up, and it's about, in my opinion, the details. [With] the calls, [head] Coach [Jesse Minter] has been putting us in great position to make things happen and be in the right place. But it's about the details, the details, the details, and each and every person honing in on their details. Because at the end of the day, if every person considered themselves to be a warrior, a warrior can only control so much on the battlefield. It's about you doing your 1-of-11, each and every person. I think we all just have to look ourselves in the mirror regardless of what others say, because opinions really don't matter. It's about what you're doing out on the field. I think each and every person has to truly do that, because when you look back at it, it was the explosives and it was something that we can control. If you can control it, it's on us."