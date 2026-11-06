Transcript: Press Conferences (11/5/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "I give credit to the 'Jags' [Jacksonville Jaguars]. [They] came in here and did what they needed to do. Obviously, [it's] a tough situation for our guys, but I just told them; there's no excuses, there's no whatever, 'We don't have this guy; we don't have that guy.' We've got to make a decision over this break. [We've] got a little bit of a break for the guys to kind of mentally reset and come back and seek improvement really in all three phases – that's what we'll be after. But again, [I give] credit to the 'Jags.' [They're a] good football team. [I give] credit to our guys for fighting, but that's obviously a bare minimum."

I know you are missing some guys and there are no excuse, but this is the third straight game losing by 20 or more points. How do you try to keep the morale up? (Jamison Hensley) "I thought the guys had a good week. We were in a tough spot. Everybody kind of realized where we were at with the quarterback situation. I thought the team was ready to play from a competitive standpoint. I really think the explosive play before the half really kind of broke the game open. At the same time, [I] was trying to be really aggressive there because you almost felt like – with the offensive situation – a score there puts it in a tough spot. We're not really maybe built in tonight's game to be able to chuck the ball and throw it all over the yard and come back. [I] tried to play that situation probably a little aggressive to keep the score where it was at – that was the goal there – and they made a nice play. And then in the second half, we just got in our own way. We were turning the ball over a couple times in a row. The defense was out there, it felt like the whole half. I thought they battled and fought and did a decent job in the second half. But obviously, the results are not acceptable for us and what we're after."

How frustrating are the pre-snap penalties? I'm sure you've been working on it. (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, it's very frustrating, and again, it's just ownership. It's ownership of players and coaches [when] it keeps happening [but] it's a ninth game, so there's no, 'We haven't done this; we haven't done that or whatever. We've got a new guy in there [at quarterback].' He's been here all season [and] been here all training camp. So, the pre-snap penalties are unacceptable."

Is it a fixable problem when you see the same mistakes happening game after game after game? (Brian Wacker) "It's fixable if you ... There's a definition of insanity – if you keep doing the same things over and over again expecting different results. To me, it's finding solutions to keep it from happening, and that can mean a lot of different things of ways to use different things, different approaches, different cadences [and] different things like that. But, obviously it keeps happening."

Why do you think the pass rush hasn't been as consistent as you might have wanted lately? (Josh Tolentino) "We have one guy [in Trey Hendrickson] really kind of playing through [an injury], having one free hand. And then the last few games ... Look, the situations of the games sort of dictate the offenses that we're seeing. And that doesn't mean that they don't stay aggressive a little bit, but when you're playing the score and the offense of what it is for the last couple games, you're kind of getting, I would say, more protective offense with more runs and different play-actions and not necessarily just dropping back and throwing the ball that much from that perspective. So, I think all that kind of goes into it."

There have been many reports that you guys are finalizing a trade for Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett. Do you feel that bringing in a player at that position could give you a shot in the arm? (Childs Walker) "I won't speak specifically to anything. I know that our front office and ownership are going to do what is necessary to give us a chance. And so again, I have tons of respect for Joe [Fagnano] and how he operated and how he played. I mean the guy had three days of preparation on a short week, playing through something with his own injuries and did a really good job. So, anybody that comes in, we'll see how it goes, and we'll see where it takes us. But again, you appreciate the organization for certainly trying to put us in a position."

Has QB Lamar Jackson had surgery yet, and have you gained any more clarity on the possibility that he could return late this season? (Luke Jones) "I'm not going to speak on that."

With the secondary, what do you need to see from them? You mentioned the explosive plays, there was the one right out of the gate early in the game. The middle of the field has kind of been problematic throughout the course of the season. What do you need to see from secondary? (Brian Wacker) "I think, early on, we let them get behind us. We had a couple half-field players and let them get behind us to one of their, I would call him more of a blocking tight end, which is unfortunate. And then just some things that we can play better. I take a lot of pride in the secondary, and it doesn't look anything ... We haven't gotten the results that we're after, so we just have to go back to work."

We saw a lot of RB Derrick Henry taking wildcat snaps, more than he's taken all year long. Just given your quarterback situation, do you feel like that's a more permanent installation of your offense at this point? (Kyle Goon) "I think everything is about that particular game. Again, the situation was what it was. We felt like trying to create some ways to create numbers and leverage and advantage in the run game was going to give us a chance, and so that's what we did."

We saw S Kyle Hamilton leave the game, is that something you're concerned about going forward? (Cordell Woodland) "Anytime somebody leaves the game, you're concerned. I don't know much about it yet, we will kind of get more information over the next – probably tonight and tomorrow – and see where that's at."

This is your last game before the trade deadline, do you feel like this team still has a path forward to be where you guys want to be in Week 18? (Jonas Shaffer) "I do. I believe in our guys. I think that there's a lot of things that we need to look at and improve on, but I do think that we have a team ... In really all three phases, there's spurts of good enough football. There is a real inconsistency, I would say, at all three levels, all three phases. And again, some of that is due to whatever, but that is what it is. Nobody cares about that stuff. So, if we can find a consistency level and find a formula for this particular team where it's at right now, I do think there's a good opportunity for this team."

TE MARK ANDREWS

I know this is not the result you guys wanted today. What was it like prepping on the short week with the new quarterback, and where do you think ultimately you guys couldn't execute? "Obviously, last week was tough losing those two guys [Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley]. I thought Joe [Fagnano] came in here and did a great job of being a pro, and guys were rallying around him. We [had] a good week of practice. [It was a] short turnaround, but we felt like we were ready to attack, and things didn't go our way. We just have to be better. We are obviously kicking ourselves in the foot with the mistakes and the penalties or whatnot and just being able to move the ball. I felt like we were able to do that at times, but [we need to] just be more efficient."

What is it with the pre-snap penalties? Why have those lingered? "There are probably a few different reasons. I think guys are just ready to get off the ball and go. But again, that's not acceptable. We have to be better. I have to be better."

You've talked about this over the years, but how do you guys not get dispirited after three games in a row played like that? "There are a bunch of fighters on this team. And that's the type of people that we have; they are fighters. No matter what the circumstances are - backs up against the wall - we're going to be lasered in and focused, and I am looking forward to our next game on Monday night."

On the fumble when you were going for it on that fourth-and-one, what happened there? "It was really on me, just not taking the handoff well. It's tough."

I know you don't ever want to use excuses, but when a team doesn't have one of the best players in the NFL in QB Lamar Jackson, how tough is it to execute and perform at a high level when you don't have him? "Lamar [Jackson] is incredible. He is obviously going to be sorely missed. He's such a special player and a leader on this team, and has been for a long, long time. But again, we have guys that are going to step up. We have so many great players on this team and we deserve to put out a better product because we have such talented players and coaches and guys that really want to get this thing going."

To that point, there were some fans expressing their disappointment by booing tonight. How do you feel about that, and what do you guys think needs to happen to have a better effort at home? "They have every right to boo or do whatever they want to do. Obviously, us in here, we have to stay together, be on one accord and just keep on relying on each other. You have to be there for your brother, and that's what we're going to do, is keep it in-house and continue to fight for one another. We'll see how this thing shakes out, but I believe that we have a bunch of fighters [on this team]."

As a leader on this team, how do you guys address the team and kind of make sure this thing doesn't go off the rails? "I think there's going to be a bunch of guys that are fired up. [They will be] fired up and ready to go. We're obviously not used to this kind of outcome, and it's not acceptable."

What is the message in the locker room? "Like I just said, it's that we're going to take these couple days, rejuvenate and be refreshed and ready to go. We have to be ready for this Monday Night Football game and try to get this thing to 5-5. That's the most important thing."

Could things that happen at the trade deadline galvanize this team? "[I'm] not really thinking about any of that. Obviously, I am just thinking about tonight and obviously this next game coming up and the type of guys that we have on this team."

QB JOE FAGNANO

How big of a challenge was it in your first-career start, but coming in on a very short week? (Jamison Hensley) "I think anytime you have a quick turnaround, it poses its own challenges, but I'm not here to sit up here and make excuses. They were on a short week as well. Credit to the [Jacksonville] Jaguars; they played well. [We] just didn't execute today."

How much did that ankle bother you out there today? We saw it was pretty heavily wrapped. Like you said, there are no excuses, but how much did you feel it? Did it impact you? (Brian Wacker) "We have a great athletic training room and those guys in there have taken care of me all week. So, they got me right. Again, you mentioned in your question, I am not going to sit up here and make excuses. I have to play better."

We saw a lot from the playbook that we hadn't seen before, especially in the Wildcat formation. How frantic was it the last three days trying to get some stuff in the playbook so you guys felt like you had a chance tonight? (Kyle Goon) "I wouldn't use the word frantic. We have some really good coaches on the offensive side of the ball. We have some great players, [like] Derrick Henry – you want to get him the ball any way you can. So, that was just part of the plan, [which] was obviously to run. [I] felt like we did that pretty well there in some spurts. We have to be able to sustain some drives, whether that's me making a play or making a better decision or not shooting ourselves in the foot."

RB DERRICK HENRY

Coming into this game, you knew this was going to be a heavy game for you. Can you took us through it? "It wasn't good enough. We've got to be better. [The Jaguars] were the better team. [It was the] same story. It wasn't good enough. We've got to be better."

How frustrating is it when it's the same story? "I mean, we lost four times. It's frustrating. We've got to be better, watch the film and get better from it."

How do you find a way to get something constructive... "[We've got to] go back to work, go back to practice. We've got eight games left. We've got to go back to work. That's all I can tell you. I don't have the magical answer. We've got to go back to work."

Do you believe this team can turn it around? "We have to. It's the only thing we can do – is go back to work and try to get it going."

Do you feel like the way the season has gone changes maybe your ... Do you plan to still be with this team? "I have not mentioned me going anywhere else. I'm saying, 'Let's go back to work. Let's try to get better and turn this thing around."

There have been a lot of reports that you are finalizing a trade for QB Jacoby Brissett. Do you feel like a veteran quarterback could help? "We need all hands on deck. I feel like [Jacoby Brissett] can come in and help us. We'll be excited to have him, and we'll see where it goes."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

Obviously, it was a tough night, especially when they came out in the opening drive. Can you take us through that 52-yard play that helped set up the first touchdown? "[We] gave up an explosive. I think when we've got some guys out on offense, whatever the game plan was, it kind of kills momentum to give up one early. So, that was just an explosive, [on] a scramble drill. [I] just have to play better fundamental football, and that's kind of just been [what] I'm chasing. I'm chasing a perfect game. One play out of the rest of the good ones you have... [I'm] kind of rambling, but [I] just have to do better."

In the bigger picture, when you look at this team, what's been going on the past couple of games? Is there something that you could put your finger on that is kind of an overarching theme? "To be honest, it's so much [of] everybody kind of having a play that they wish they could have back. But no, I can't really put a single thing on it."

When you have a three-week stretch like you guys have had as a defense, you've played a lot of good football and then also have gone through adversity. How do you maintain morale? How do you keep the ship from sinking? "I think you wash it. I mean, you address it [and] you figure it out. I mean, it's unfortunate what we put out there together. It's a rough stretch. I don't know, three weeks, and honestly, I'm still searching as well. I know the game just ended, but it's just disappointing. I mean, I look at myself. It's a conflict of you look at the game and you're like, 'Man, there was 50 plays. You play good on 49, but it's that one [where] it's just the momentum that it killed. It's just difficult.' But we have the guys that can turn it around. I believe in myself and my guys believe in me, so I just have to do better, really. I think it starts with me."

How do you approach this long weekend and then the long week ahead? There's another primetime matchup coming up Monday night against the winless Los Angeles Chargers right now? "Honestly, I'm kind of just thinking about this game we just played, watching that tape and going from there."

This may be a simple question, but how hard is it when a guy like S Kyle Hamilton goes down early on? "It's kind of next-man-up mentality. That's really I've got."

G VEGA IOANE

At one point they showed on the broadcast, it looked like run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was having a conversation with the offensive line and spiked an iPad. What was that conversation like? "[Run game coordinator/offensive line] Coach 'Led' [Dwayne Ledford], he was fired up about the little things that we mess up. You look at it the wrong way, and you think that's a problem. That's not a problem. Like, he was doing the right thing. Sometimes it's the right thing to be a little aggressive with it. That's just what everybody needs, and with the way the game went, it's what we needed."

What was run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford's message to you guys throughout this game or after? "Just keep toting the ball and running the ball. We just have to keep blocking our [tails] off and things like that and just keep it going."

Have there been some frustrations with the pre-snap penalties over the last few games? "Yes, definitely. In the games that we have played, if you guys look at it, we keep beating ourselves. It's as simple as that. We just have to keep working at it and keep fixing it. But we still have a lot of time and a lot of games left. So, we just have to build off it, get it off the screen and get it off of our minds."

It seemed like in the first half you were starting to get the run game going a little bit. What happened in the second half? "Just consistency in it. As an offense, we just have to keep building on it. Pre-snap penalties are definitely part of it, for sure. We just keep shooting ourselves in the foot. It's as simple as that. We can't win games if we do that."

How about the way QB Joe Fagnano ran the offense tonight, in and out of the huddle, all those kinds of things, for his first-career start? "It's a big shout out to Joe [Fagnano]. I told him a little bit before the game, 'Go out there and lead.' It's as simple as that. He's a quarterback; we're going to be there to help him out. And in the huddle, like, he sounded confident, which made us confident [during] the entire game."

You have a little extra time before the next game. Is there anything you want to personally work on as you prepare for that next game? "For me, it's just reviewing film and working on all the little things. There are no days off. It's just mental work and things like that. I'll take two days off physically and then get back to it."

How'd you feel working your first game next to C Cam Jurgens? "It felt great. Cam [Jurgens]'s a great player and a great communicator. He made my job easier. All I had to do was go out there and play ball, and he was handling the rest."

It didn't look like you were on any sort of pitch count. Did the knee feel OK? "It hurt a little bit, but nothing a little water [can't] fix, something like that. I don't know. So, we'll be alright."

I know you guys aren't going to use it as an excuse, but there have been so many different offensive line combinations. Is there hope now that C Cam Jurgens is in place, and you're back that you guys can start building some continuity, and that will lead to more consistency up front? "It's never been an excuse, and it shouldn't be an excuse at all. We're all in the NFL. All we have to do is go out there and play, but whoever is up, they're up for a reason. It's as simple as that. We just have to go out there and play ball."

K JAKE MOODY

How did it feel to have the opportunity to go out there and kick? "It felt good to get back out there. Obviously, I would have loved to have walked away with a win, but it felt good to swing the leg again and just get out there in a primetime game."

How easy or how hard was it to get comfortable with the whole new setup and the whole new system, in the sense of the different guys that you're working with to get that done? "It's been helpful. I've been here for a couple weeks now and have gotten to work with these guys a lot. They're the best in the business, and they make my job really easy. So, if anything, it's easier than anywhere else I've been in the past."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

You've been a part of a lot of really good defenses throughout your career. As you watch the last three weeks, where it's obviously not what your guys' standard is ... Is there anything you point to particularly and say, 'That's the main cause'? "I think first and foremost, hats off to [the Jaguars]. [They are a] really good team, and like I've said before, as a person, as a man and especially as a football player, you can't be circumstance-based. So, regardless of the circumstances, you always just have to be in the response business, and I think about it [that way]. It's that simple. I think it's [about] the details. It's the details play-in and play-out, and you show it sometimes, but not consistently enough, regardless of the circumstances. So, at the end of the day, when they lay the ball out there, our job is to stop them from scoring and stop them from moving the ball, and obviously, it hasn't been to that standard. So therefore, we all have to look ourselves in the mirror and get back to the details, because at the end of the day, if I could say one thing, the effort — you see the effort, that's all there — but it's [about] the details [and] each and every person doing their 1-of-11. So that's what I think it's truly about, and you never can jeopardize that."

Is it shocking to you at all knowing the talent level you guys have on that defense? "No, I don't think it's shocking at all. I think when you look at life and the game of football, it's the NFL, and it's the best of the best, [and the] best people in the world, so if you're not up to that standard, [being] detail-oriented and doing things to the best of your ability, then it's going to show regardless. When you just look back at the plays I can think of, it just comes back down to the details, play-in and play-out, and I think that's about each and every person doing their 1-of-11, regardless of the circumstances."

Is it difficult to set the tone in a game like tonight when, on the second play, they have that huge explosive play? "Obviously, explosives lead to points oftentimes in this league, and regardless of that, we had another opportunity when they put the ball down, and at that point, it's about stopping these guys from getting in there, but we have to stop the explosives, and like, I thought it was a great call, but it comes down to the details, play-in and play-out, and I think that can go every single play in the game. Granted, [the Jaguars] are a good team, but obviously a lot of self-inflicted [errors] as well, so it's about us honing in on our details, each and every person — all 11 people. There's some things I can do better. Every single person that's out there has things they can get better at, and that's the focus, and that's what we have to focus on."

In losing four straight, some people might say, 'Well, they didn't have QB Lamar Jackson in those four games.' What would you say to those that chalk it up to not having Lamar? "At the end of the day, you can't be a circumstance-based person. Regardless of the circumstances, you can't focus on that. At the end of the day, we all have a job to do, and you can never take it for granted. I think you can never truly take it for granted, and it's a certain way you play the game of football, and you can't play the game of football scared. There's one way to play the game, and that's to hunt play-in and play-out, and details. Once you do that, a lot of things take care of themselves, but obviously, it hasn't been to that standard. Obviously, it sucks losing Lamar [Jackson], but we all know at the end of the day, in this league, it's the next man up, regardless of who you are. [It's a] very unforgiving game. No matter who you are, what you've done for the game, the game will slap you in the face every day of the week and twice on Sunday. So, it's just about us honing in on our details and doing our job."

What was head coach Jesse Minter's message in the locker room afterwards to you guys? "[Jesse Minter's] message was the message that was for the team, and I'd like to keep that between the team."

Do you have a message for the fans? "At the end of the day, my message to the fans would be, 'Hey, circumstances are the circumstances,' but at the end of the day, I personally, and I know each and every guy in this circle, [will] never surrender. Never surrender. At the end of the day, that's what I would say. You never shy away from your honor. You stick true to who you are, regardless of the circumstances. So, that's what it's about, day-in and day-out, and try to put the best product possible out on the field."

With these three games, as a defensive leader, how do you keep this from snowballing? How do you maintain morale and momentum throughout a stretch like this? "Obviously, it's very tough, and a lot of weak-minded people would easily snowball, fall and do whatever the case, but I know that's not a lot of guys in this locker room, and I know each and every guy in this locker room is going to stand ten toes down on what they believe in, and what they truly believe in, and that's each and every person that's in this locker room. So, it's not about what has happened, and it goes back to circumstances. You can't be a person that dictates how you feel and what you do based off circumstances. If you do, you won't make it very far in life, and I think it's just like life. Live a life worth meaning, and obviously there are a lot of people in here that are actually fighting for something. There are a lot of people out there in the world who maybe don't have a meaningful life and not fighting for anything, but I know there are a lot of people in here who are fighting, and at the end of the day, [we're] going to put it all on the table, regardless of the circumstances. So, at the end of the day, [with your] back against the wall, how [are you] going to respond?"

T RONNIE STANLEY

You've seen a lot of things in your time, but maybe never three games in a row quite like this. How do you guys find something to salvage from the next 10 days? "We still have a lot of games to play. There's a lot of opportunity out there. Thank God this isn't [the] end of the season. We still have everything we want in front of us. So, we talked a lot about it after the game and throughout these last few weeks – the decision we make as a team to build an identity of who we are, our personality as a team."

Do you think the team still believes that they can achieve their goals that they set out at the start of the year? "Everyone I've talked to still believes. That's the type of guys we want on this team. No matter the situation, you have to believe. You could be down and out, but you have to believe that you can get everything that you want."

Why are the pre-snap penalties happening with the frequency they're happening? "I don't know exactly. I could speak for myself, but I just have to be better. I'm trying to get off the ball as soon as I hear the quarterback, but that's too fast, so I need to hone that back a little bit and maybe come off slower. But whatever the case, we have to be on the ball. We can't afford to have pre-snap penalties. They stall drives and take away points from us."

Not having QB Lamar Jackso, how difficult is that to play through and manage? "It's difficult. I mean, Lamar [Jackson]'s [the] best player in the NFL, but we can't rely on him. And even when he's here, the message is you can't rely on Lamar to just win us games. We have to be people who force that ourselves. So, that's what we talk about, and that's still what we want to uphold."

There's an expectation that you guys are going to acquire QB Jacoby Brissett. How much do you think a veteran quarterback could help you guys kind of settle things down? "[Jacoby Brissett]'s going to bring his experience and all the time he's spent through the league. I think that'll bode well for us. But there's a lot of things that we need to fix on our end. I don't think anyone can just come in and fix all the problems."

I think Amazon put a clip out of run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford talking to you guys and throwing his iPad. Does that represent the frustration the entire position group is feeling right now? "There's a lot of frustration, and there's a lot of passion. Guys care, and we have to be able to control that [and] make sure that we're keeping a positive message and making sure we're optimistic about what's going on."

S MALAKI STARKS

The big explosives the Jacksonville Jaguars hit on you guys stand out. What do you think went wrong on some of those plays? (Kyle Goon) "I think we shot ourselves in the foot a good bit. I think a lot of it comes down to just technique and fundamentals. I just think [that] we've got to find a way to be able to carry that out throughout the game for four quarters."

Head coach Jesse Minter was just kind of describing the different looks you guys have gotten from offenses being more protective. What have you seen there? Can you adapt when the offenses give you some of those different looks you've seen in the last couple games? (Kyle Goon) "I think it's a week-to-week league. You've got to be able to adapt, and you've got to be able to move on and learn at a fast pace. I think that just goes to us all getting on the same page, being one accord and being able to really go back and look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out [by] not pointing a finger but [saying], 'What can you do better individually and then what can we do better as a unit, as a group, to get where we want to be,' because I think we've got all the pieces that we need."

Is it frustrating to have to say stuff like 'We've got to get on the same page' when this is basically the same group almost that's been here from last year and there's a lot of veterans and early draft picks in that group? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I wouldn't say [it's] more of frustrating, I just think it's more of just like the process. You come in, and you've got a new staff, you've got new coaches, and then you do have some new players, most of them are the same guys, but I think it's really just [about] finding a groove, and really, that just comes down to us as players just really spending time with each other, whether that's all watching film at the same time or just finding that groove in what we do. That's going to allow us to really all get on the same page, and I think we just need to take those steps to where we need to get to."

Is it hard to keep that belief after multiple games in a row like this? Where do you find that spark, I guess, for the next 10 days? (Childs Walker) "I think as a competitor you hate losing, but I think nobody doesn't believe in the locker room, whether that be offense, defense [or] special teams. I think the belief comes in the trust that you have in the guys that play with you and how they show up on a day-to-day basis. So, I think everybody has belief. We just have to put it together."

I know you have to look at the film, but how would you sort of describe why these sorts of things keep happening, particularly in the secondary, in terms of explosives and breakdowns? Is it about communication? Is it about execution? Is there some common theme there? (Brian Wacker) "It just goes back to your fundamentals and your details about what your job [is] and what you have, and it's all fitting together. Nobody's out there playing by themselves; we're all playing as a unit, as 11 guys. Again, [it's] just [about] all of us getting on the same page, but really honing in on those details and those fundamentals will allow us to be in the position that we need to be in because I think when you look at it, guys are in the positions, so to speak, but we're not just executing. So, I think that's the finish part."