Transcript: Press Conferences (11/3/26)

* HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER*

Opening Statement: "All right, we added Kedon Slovis to our roster and to the quarterback mix. We'll be starting Joe [Fagnano] at quarterback this week on Thursday. Again, [it's] an opportunity that we're fired up about it, [and we are] excited to play in front of our fans Thursday night against a really good team. Questions?"

What has kind of stood out to you about QB Joe Fagnano, ever since he came in in May and with his development? (Jamison Hensley) "I just think, going all the way back, it's a guy that took advantage of opportunity. When we talked in training camp about really all 90 players that you have at that time having a chance and you can play your way onto the team, I really thought [Joe Fagnano] did that. He didn't get a ton of reps in OTAs due to our numbers at quarterback, especially days where we had all those guys there. Truthfully, when we had an injury at the position ten days before our first preseason game, he started to get more reps, and then we obviously all saw how he played in the game. So again, [he's] a guy that waited around, was studying, was staying on top of his work, and then took advantage of the opportunity when it came. He's cool, calm and collected; [he] doesn't really get rattled, has a really good demeanor [and] played in a bunch of games in college. So, you certainly feel good about it. I thought we operated really well when he was in there in the preseason, just from time on the play clock and penalties and substitutions. So, I am excited to see him go out there Thursday."

With QB Austin Reed, with being gone for two months, how different are things now from what it was then as far as just language, scheme, playbook, all that kind of stuff? (Pete Gilbert) "I think obviously your offense evolves every day probably, definitely every week. But I think a guy like that that's been around it a couple times, there's at least a familiarity with terminology, words, formations, how you get lined up, cadences and things like that, to where [Austin Reed] would be able to operate if necessary. So, I feel good about that."

This is obviously less than ideal and on a short week. What's the response been from the other leaders, the non-quarterbacks, to try to... (Morgan Adsit) "I think it's been great. I think they all understand sort of what a formula for us looks like this week, and what that means for us to play winning football. I kind of talked about it a couple days ago. It's the ability to run the ball. It's the ability to pick up Joe [Fagnano] and play really well around him, play well in the other two phases [and] make some game-changing plays. The leaders have been great. They've been really, really good in this situation, and [I am] excited about Thursday."

Adding QB Kedon Slovis, what went into that and what stood out to you that made him a match? (Jeff Zrebiec) "There's a little bit of familiarity with some of our coaches. And again, [Kedon Slovis is] just a guy that kind of feels like can come in, learn quickly, operate and be ready if needed."

What about the faith in K Jake Moody, who's going to get his chance with K Tyler Loop being out? (Jerry Coleman) "We've obviously had [Jake Moody] in and out of here a couple times. So, he's kicked well. When he's been here, he's kicked well in practice. And so again, he's a guy [that is] like, 'Hey, stay ready, be ready when your number's called,' [and then] you're ready to go. So, I am excited for him to have the opportunity."

How much does it help for QB Joe Fagnano to know he's going to be the guy, coaches know he's going to be the guy, and you can game plan around it? (Garrett Downing) "It's a huge help. Obviously, it's different than last week, where you're not getting any reps, and you're thrown out there in the middle of the first quarter, whatever it was. And so, [it gives] the offensive coaches, Joe [Fagnano], everybody on the offense, the ability to do things that he's comfortable with, that he's familiar with, that will support him and things like that. So, certainly, [it's] obviously better when you know and you can study that way and mentally prepare to be the guy."

What about the Jacksonville offense? They've been rolling the past couple of weeks. What's going to be key for your defense? (Alex Glaze) "I would say just the physicality that they play with, both in the run game and the pass game. They have a couple really good backs that run behind their pads and break a bunch of tackles. I think they're in the top three or four in yards after contact, and then yards after the catch as well with some of their skill players. I think Parker Washington – I don't know if he's underrated, but I think he's really, really good, and I have a lot of respect for a lot of their receivers and their weapons. Their tight ends all can do different things. Trevor Lawrence plays at a high level. The offensive line works really well together, and then [Jaguars head coach] Liam [Coen] does a really good job calling the offense and how to attack defenses and things like that. So, for us, it's about us, how we play and how physical we can play. Can we stop the run? Can we make some plays on defense at times to try to set up our team for success? And that's what the game will be about."

Is the expectation that QB Lamar Jackson will have surgery this week? Or is that still to be determined? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I think it'll be at some point here that we know that for a final sure."

You brought in a quarterback for a workout. You added some to the practice squad. You signed QB Austin Reed. Is that an indication that QB Tyler Huntley is going to be out long-term, at least at this point? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, that's another one. I think maybe by today or tomorrow we'll know the full, full story there, but we will see where that's at."

Could QB Tyler Huntley be an IR candidate? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, potentially."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

At a time like this, when you've lost three in a row and things aren't going great, have you seen a difference in head coach Jesse Minter? How has he been interacting with the team? (Jamison Hensley) "[Jesse Minter] is doing what he's supposed to do, trying to get guys motivated. I feel like one of the things I respect about him, though, is that he's pretty even-keeled, pretty matter-of-fact, and he just speaks truth and [says] what needs to be said. He has enough where he fires guys up a little bit and tries to get guys going. I think as a team right now, the mindset is [to] just get one win, whatever we [have to] do. Bite, claw, scratch, whatever you have to do to get one win. Just one win. That's a tough task, obviously. [We have] a very talented [Jaguars] team coming in, but playing good football on Thursday, if we can find a way to play a good ballgame, good enough to win, I think everybody would be happy."

Who knows offensively what it's going to be like with QB Joe Fagnano, just because he's so inexperienced. Does that put more onus defensively on you guys to say, 'Hey, if we really take care of it, it's not going to matter as much what the offense does'? Do you have a sense of that defensively for this team right now? (Pete Gilbert) "Yes, that's fair to say. I think when we're playing our best ball, we feel like we can make it really hard on opponents, especially defensively. We've done it in spurts, but we haven't put together a complete game. So, this'll be a great time for that to happen, for us to be who we want to be and what we know we're capable of being. But obviously, it's easier said than done. Playing 60 minutes, with all the ebbs and flows of a football game and being able to play a complete game, it's hard, right? But at the same time, I really feel like [with] our preparation and just our mindset and where we're at right now, this'll be a good opportunity for us."

As one of the leaders, how do you keep the morale up? (Jerry Coleman) "Well, it's still eight weeks in, going into Week 9. In this business, [there's] a lot of football left. Now it does go fast, and it will fly by, but like I said, we just have to get back to trying to win one football game. That's it. Don't worry too much about all of the other things we can't control. Just [worry about] playing good football and winning one football game. We'll see what happens after that."

On the defensive side, do you guys feel like more is put on your shoulders to kind of lead the charge for the team? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, sure. At the end of the day, what this organization has been, what we're trying to establish here from a defensive mentality is that we want to be able to control ballgames and make it easier for our offense. I don't think we've been shy about that at all. So, we haven't accomplished that up until this point the way we want to, but you see flashes of it. I feel like where we are with this team, it's a good opportunity for us to go out there and put it all together. It's just [about] building that momentum, building that football fortune that comes from just making plays, playing with tenacity, playing with violence [and] playing the game the way we want to play it. From a pressure standpoint, it brings out the best in you. If you have it inside of you, it brings out the best in you, so this is a good opportunity for us to see what we're really about."

You've been at M&T Bank Stadium for some games where it's been really loud and rocking in the third or fourth quarter. I know the second halves of games in Baltimore haven't gone exactly to script, but do you feel like it's kind of incumbent upon you guys as a team to give this fanbase something to believe in late in these games? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I know one thing for sure, though, is when it's rocking in there, it helps us on the defense. Make it harder on the offenses, make it where they have to go on a silent count and they have to go on 'one' more often than not. That unleashes guys like Trey [Hendrickson], like [Nnamdi] Madubuike [and] Mike Green and when we can have that, where you know it's going to be rocking and it's loud and offenses can't really adjust their snap count too much, and they have to just go on 'one.' All of that kind of opens [things] up a little bit more, and guys make more plays. That's where the sack-fumbles come in, scoop-and-scores, batted balls that lead to interceptions, and so hopefully 'The Bank' is rocking. Hopefully the fanbase comes out there and gives us an opportunity [and] gives us a little grace. I think all of us wanted to be better than 4-4 at this point in time in the season. But at the same time, there is still a lot of football left to play. We win a couple games, and we're still in it. Who knows what happens with guys coming back and all that stuff. I'm still holding out hope. But at the end of the day, we just have to do our part to give ourselves a chance."

What stands out to you about Jacksonville's offense? (Pete Gilbert) "Yes, [the Jaguars] are playing some good ball right now. They've been playing probably as good as anybody in the NFL. They're a really complete package. From being able to run the ball, Trevor Lawrence is playing his best ball of his career, what everybody kind of expected him to be when he first got drafted. He's looked really good on tape, under pressure, making guys miss [and] throwing the ball right on the money. His receivers have rewarded him by being super elite after the catch. But really, their running game has been incredible. Their O-line is elite at opening up lanes, and their running back [Bhayshul Tuten] has crazy explosive speed. It's a tough challenge. It's not going to be easy, that's for sure. But, this is one of those games where it can be a big opportunity for us, because a team this talented that's playing as well as they're playing right now, if we can go out there and play the game we want to play against them, then we can do it against anybody."

QB JOE FAGNANO

To start with the basics, could you do a pronunciation of your last name for people who don't know? (Jonas Shaffer) "Fin-YAWN-oh."

Can you talk about how this week has gone for you and how rapid-fire it's been since Sunday? (Jerry Coleman) "I mean, [it's a] short week, [the] first one I've been a part of. [It's a] quick turnaround going from Sunday to Thursday, but [it was] about how you'd expect. [You] watch the tape, get some corrections done, and then straight to the next."

How much does it help knowing that you're going to be the guy in this game? (Garrett Downing) "I mean, it helps. You always go into each game the same though, [with] the same preparation. Because you always know, as we've seen, [that] your number can be called at any moment. [I'm] just keeping it the same as I've been. [I have] more reps now, obviously. [I'm] getting those physical reps, but keeping the preparation the same."

How does your ankle feel? (Alex Glaze) "[It feels] good."

Are there any limitations that you're feeling out there as you're moving out there working with the brace? (Alex Glaze) "No, I mean, every game you've got bumps and bruises. It's just football. [It's a] physical game we play. [It] feels good though."

Can you take us through that play? On the sideline, it looked like you were getting your ankle iced. Could you take us through the conversation and what happened? (Sam Cohn) "It was heat. I wouldn't ice in the middle of a game. [I'd] be pretty stiff. But other than that, [I was] just keeping it moving. Like I said, bumps and bruises happen in a game. I'm sure there were other guys getting heat on other stuff that people didn't see. [It was] nothing crazy."

Obviously, you got the reps on Sunday and in preseason, but have you thought about what Thursday night on primetime, your first NFL start, would mean for you and your family? (Morgan Adsit) "It's special. It's really the only way I can think about it. You work a lot to get into this position. It's unfortunate to see what happened to Lamar [Jackson] and 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley], especially being two guys that I look up to since coming into the organization with the Ravens. They've helped me out a ton. So that part's tough, but I've had talks with them. It's truly next-man-up mentality, and my job now is just to play the best of my ability."

What have those conversations with QB Lamar Jackson and QB Tyler Huntley been like just in terms of what you've heard from them, maybe advice they've given you heading into this game? (Brian Wacker) "[There's] been a lot of conversations between 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] and Lamar [Jackson]. [I've been] seeing how great their relationship has been, and being a part of that, being in that room. [I'm] getting to learn a lot from 'Snoop', who's been in a similar situation than I've been in. [I'm] watching how they've prepared, how they go out at practice, how they lead, how they come to the sideline [and] what they're looking for, things like that, that maybe I'm in the behind the scenes just watching and just trying to pick up everything I can."

I would assume since training camp and the preseason, most of the on-field practice work you've gotten is running scout team. With that in mind, what else have you done to prepare for the possibility that you'd be in this position at some point? (Luke Jones) "Every walkthrough and every meeting I'm locked in as if I was preparing to be a starter. That's how you have to be in this league. Again, that's something I learned from 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] and Lamar [Jackson]. You know you're one play away at all times. When a situation like this comes up, not much has changed other than I'm just getting some more physical reps."

At the same time, I'm sure you probably thought this was going to be a developmental year for you in your rookie season. What is it like emotionally to now be thrust into this position for this team? (Ryan Mink) "It's exciting. I mean, I guess being an undrafted guy and coming in as a rookie, you could look at it as a developmental year, but I don't look at it like that. It's another year, and I have guys counting on me to play good football and that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to put my best foot forward. I'm going to play as best as I can. I'm going to prepare the best way that I know how, and I have trust in the coaching staff. They're going to put us in the right position. I've got great players around me — I don't need to name names, I think we know who — but how can you not be confident going into a game like that?"

Getting thrown into the fire like that last week, but now having a chance to actually prepare and knowing you're the guy, just on-field wise, how much more comfortable do you feel? How much more comfortable do you feel heading into Thursday than just at that moment you're thrown into the game on Sunday? (Pete Gilbert) "[There's] always a comfortability with it. You go into a game as the third quarterback — I don't know how many times it's happened that the third QB gets put in the second quarter. It's a little different. I know going into this game, I know that I'm going to play. Like I said before, I've always prepared like I'm going to play. [If you] ask my wife, we go through walkthroughs in the living room. She's reading plays and stuff. She probably knows the playbook just as well as us at this point. So, I mean, I've always been doing stuff to prepare. Like I said, it's just a little bit more physical work out on the field now."

Has your wife dialed it up a notch this week? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, she's working on some play calls [and] we're getting her signals down." (laughter).

Do you have a particularly large band of supporters or family or friends that are coming to this game now that you would probably be the one starting? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I've got some people coming to the game. [I'm] still kind of working through it. Obviously [it's a] short turnaround, so I don't know exactly who, but we'll get it figured out."

A lot more ticket requests than normal though? (Jonas Shaffer) "I believe so." (laughter).

What are teammates saying to you this week as you prepare to make this start? (Ryan Mink) "[They're] just instilling confidence in me, telling me they have my back. Like I said, I mean, Calais [Campbell] has come up to me numerous times now. Having a guy like that that's been in the league for 18 years, his word means a lot. He's just saying, even in the middle of the game he's coming up to me, he's like, 'Hey, I've seen you work at practice, I've seen this, like, I know you can play.' Then Derrick Henry [is] behind me telling me he's got my back. When you have guys coming up like that, that are future Hall of Famers, it means a lot."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

What have you seen from QB Joe Fagnano in practice, and how comfortable are you that he's going to be able to run the offense the way you guys need him to? "Joe [Fagnano] does a great job of preparing, so we have faith in Joe coming into this game. We believe in Joe."

What does it take to get on the same page when you're playing with a third different quarterback now at this point, especially on a short week? "You have to prepare right during the week, be detailed, just help [Joe Fagnano] out and make plays."

Have you kind of gotten over the shock of just watching the season change so drastically, and then you have this short week? What's it been like emotionally? "It's football. [With] injuries sometimes, you never know where they're going to be at. You never know who it's going to [happen to], so you just have to keep preparing and getting ready."

What have you seen from QB Joe Fagnano in this process and the way he operates this offense? "Joe [Fagnano] is a great [player]. He knows the playbook by heart. He knows everything, so we are pretty confident in him calling the plays and going out and making the right decisions because we've seen him operate in the preseason. We think he'll do a good job. We just have to make some plays and help him out."

We saw your emotions after the game with losing QB Lamar Jackson. What's his spirit been like dealing with this injury? "[Lamar Jackson] is in good spirits. You can't really do anything about that. That's just something you can't control. You're just playing football. You throw the ball and then mess up your finger. You can't really control that. You're just playing football at that point."

The short week is tough, but is it in some ways, is it good in terms of being able to turn the page and look ahead? "Yes, it's a good thing because you get to go and play right away and try to get a win and get that off your back and off your mind, and then get a little rest also. So, yes, it's a good thing."

There's been all these stories over the last few days about whether it is possible QB Lamar Jackson won't play quarterback for the Ravens again, kind of big-picture stuff. Do you expect to be playing with him again here next year? "I would like to, but that's not really anything I can comment on, and that's not anything I can really control in my situation. So, that's something I can't really comment on for you."

K JAKE MOODY

So much of what you do is mental. What has the journey been like to not only get here with the Ravens, but when you were first here, knowing that it's a little bit of a competition? "Yes, that's just part of the job. You get used to it as you go. It's my fourth year in the league now, and I kind of have seen a little bit of everything at this point. So, I am just taking it one day at a time and one kick at a time, and that's just kind of my mentality through it all."

Do you feel like you have a good understanding of the operation and familiarity considering you've had two stints on the practice squad at this point? "Yes, that definitely helped, getting to work with those guys. Instead of me sitting at home on the couch and then getting called to go play, I've been working with them for weeks now, so that definitely makes a huge difference."

What's it been like working with senior special teams coach Randy Brown? "[Senior special teams coach Randy Brown] is great. I worked with his son, Tyler Brown, back when I was in college. So, Randy and I have somewhat known each other ever since I started working with his son, and so it's kind of cool working with the whole family tree. He definitely knows what he's talking about. There's not many guys like him around the league, so it's been fun working with him."

When there are the injuries to the offense and there is no QB Lamar Jackson, maybe the explosives might not be there for Thursday, does it make your job even more important and locked in – not that it's not always – but that points may be at a premium, and you have to hit them that much more? "I mean, it could be. It's a team effort at the end of the day, so I know the defense is going to step up and make some big stops and cause some turnovers. Special teams – we're going to take care of business. On offense, we have faith in all of the guys on the team to put points on the board, no matter who's playing."