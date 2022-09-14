Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins: J.K. Dobbins Practices Fully for First Time

Sep 14, 2022 at 03:44 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer





Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins practiced fully Wednesday for the first time since last year's knee injury, giving him a better chance to make his debut in Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Dobbins has been a limited participant for about a month, as he's worked his way back into his previous form. Head Coach John Harbaugh said a week ago that Dobbins is "ascending quickly."

Asked about what he needs to see for Dobbins to get the green light to play, Harbaugh said there's a variety of factors.

"You have to go by what you see, and in the end the standard is what's best for our team, and what's best for the player," Harbaugh said. "Are they ready to go? Do they think they're ready to go? Do they believe they're ready to go? Do they want to go? That's part of the healing process for sure."

During a radio show appearance on the "Purple Playbook" Tuesday night, Dobbins talked about his desire to retake the field at M&T Bank Stadium in front of fans.

"It'll mean the world to me if I can go out there this Sunday and play well in front of a full house, because I haven't done that yet," Dobbins said.

Travis Jones Returns to Practice After Knee Injury

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones was back on the practice field for the first time since hyperextending his knee on Aug. 21.

When Jones suffered the injury, Head Coach John Harbaugh said it would be about 3-5 weeks until he returns. Jones is back on the field just more than three weeks later.

His return adds even more excitement about the direction of Baltimore's defensive line. The Ravens' defensive front dominated the New York Jets, with Michael Pierce and Justin Madubuike receiving some of the highest grades of any defensive tackle in Week 1.

Jones was standing out even amongst that star-studded group in training camp and the preseason. The third-round rookie from Connecticut had two tackles, including a sack, in his preseason debut.

It remains to be seen when Jones will be ready to return to game action, but the 6-foot-4, 334-pounder will give Baltimore an even deeper and more talented rotation upon his return.

In addition to Dobbins, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters continue to practice, though in limited capacity.

The only absences were defensive lineman Calais Campbell, fullback Patrick Ricard and outside linebacker Justin Houston. Campbell and Houston got rest days while Ricard is dealing with a calf issue. Cornerback Brandon Stephens (quad) and wide receiver James Proche II (groin) were limited.

Dolphins Also Have Tackle Injury Issues

Like the Jets last week, the Dolphins also have injury concerns at offensive tackle going into Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe, rest) and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) didn't practice.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (toe) also didn't practice.

