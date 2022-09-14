Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins: J.K. Dobbins Practices Fully for First Time

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins practiced fully Wednesday for the first time since last year's knee injury, giving him a better chance to make his debut in Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Dobbins has been a limited participant for about a month, as he's worked his way back into his previous form. Head Coach John Harbaugh said a week ago that Dobbins is "ascending quickly."

Asked about what he needs to see for Dobbins to get the green light to play, Harbaugh said there's a variety of factors.

"You have to go by what you see, and in the end the standard is what's best for our team, and what's best for the player," Harbaugh said. "Are they ready to go? Do they think they're ready to go? Do they believe they're ready to go? Do they want to go? That's part of the healing process for sure."

During a radio show appearance on the "Purple Playbook" Tuesday night, Dobbins talked about his desire to retake the field at M&T Bank Stadium in front of fans.