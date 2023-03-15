Reports: Ravens Retain Trayvon Mullen

Mullen, 25, was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He started 26 games over his first two seasons with the Raiders, logging 114 tackles, 24 passes defensed and three interceptions.

Mullen dealt with foot and toe injuries in his third year and was traded to the Arizona Cardinals before the 2022 season. He was released in December, picked up by the Cowboys, and then released again about a month later.

Mullen is Lamar Jackson's cousin and grew up and played football about 30 minutes away at Coconut Creek High School. Mullen has great size at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.