Reports: Ravens Retain Trayvon Mullen

Mar 14, 2023 at 08:53 PM
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) defends during an NFL regular season football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Las Vegas.

The Ravens are re-signing cornerback Trayvon Mullen, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Baltimore claimed Mullen off waivers on Jan. 23 after he was released by the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen was still set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Mullen, 25, was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He started 26 games over his first two seasons with the Raiders, logging 114 tackles, 24 passes defensed and three interceptions.

Mullen dealt with foot and toe injuries in his third year and was traded to the Arizona Cardinals before the 2022 season. He was released in December, picked up by the Cowboys, and then released again about a month later.

Mullen is Lamar Jackson's cousin and grew up and played football about 30 minutes away at Coconut Creek High School. Mullen has great size at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

Retaining Mullen would help the Ravens keep another piece of their cornerback depth as veterans Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, and Kevon Seymour are all unrestricted free agents.

