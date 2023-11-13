Around the AFC North: Bengals Leading Pass Rusher Injures Knee Ahead of TNF vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns: Running Attack Remains Potent With Backup Offensive Tackles

The Browns' injury-depleted offensive line held up very well during their 33-31 victory over the Ravens, with Geron Christian starting at left tackle and James Hudson at right tackle.

Regular starting left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) is on the injured list and right tackle Dewand Jones (knee/shoulder) didn't play against Baltimore. However, the Browns rushed for 178 yards against Baltimore including 107 yards on 17 carries by running back Jerome Ford.

It's uncertain if Jones will play in Week 11 against the Steelers, but Ford said the Browns (6-3) have proven they are resilient enough to withstand injuries. They lost two of their top offensive players earlier this season when running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin went down for the year.