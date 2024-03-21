Ravens Host Ed Reed's Cousin, Trey Taylor, on 30 Visit

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed prowled the Ravens' secondary for 11 years. Now, 11 years after his final season, Reed's cousin could do the same.

The Ravens hosted Air Force safety Trey Taylor on an official 30 visit Wednesday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Taylor won last season's Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football. The award considers performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.

A first-team All-Mountain West selection, Taylor recorded 71 tackles, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and four passes defensed.

Taylor posted an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 82.6 and was credited with allowing just 18 receptions on 31 targets with an average of 10.1 yards per reception. The 6-foot-0, 210-pound senior was a three-year starter who netted six career interceptions.

He also won the Defender of the Nation Award, given to a college football player from one of the service academies based on exceptional leadership qualities, performance on and off the field, and a high standard of integrity.

At his pro day last week, Taylor ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds and posted a 10.3-foot broad jump and 37.5-inch vertical leap, per The Gazette.