Turnovers Are a Huge Focus for Ravens Defense

Humphrey said he had been inspired by learning more about the 2000 Ravens defense, one of the greatest in NFL history, which had 49 takeaways and got five takeaways in Super Bowl XXXV.

"I was unaware of how special that defense was," Humphrey said. "Coming from Alabama, we don't really watch that much NFL, so I knew nothing about it, but I'm hearing sometimes the only two scores would be two defensive touchdowns or something like that. That group has really inspired me, led by Ray [Lewis] and all those great players. "

The Ravens were without Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters the entire 2021 season due to a his knee injury. There has been no NFL cornerback better than Peters (31 career interceptions) during his era at putting himself in position to force turnovers, and he willingly shares information with teammates.

Peters' return to Baltimore' revamped secondary will give new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald the ability to use some creative looks with players who are adept at taking advantage. Humphrey, who forced just one fumble in an injury-shortened 2021 campaign compared to an NFL-leading eight forced fumbles in 2020, is planning to use his signature "Fruit Punch" move to produce more game-changing plays.

"There are just so many things I'm so excited about this year," Humphrey said. "I'm excited to see 'PQ' [Patrick Queen] take a big step; I'm excited for me to take a step, getting back to where I was; I'm excited for Marcus to get back healthy. Just so many different guys that I just see leading our defense and making those plays.