Two High-Profile Ravens Games Won't Go Primetime





A pair of high-profile Ravens' games will not get moved into primetime later this season.



The Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Week 16 game against the New York Giants, both at M&T Bank Stadium, will not get moved into the primetime Sunday Night Football slot.

Both games were originally candidates to be flexed, as the NFL allows games to be moved into primetime slots during Weeks 11-16. The networks, however, have the right to protect five Sunday afternoon games each season from getting moved off their air and into primetime. CBS protected the Ravens-Steelers game and FOX protected the Ravens-Giants game.

The Dec. 2 game against the Steelers will be played on CBS at its scheduled time of 4:25 p.m. The game against the Giants on Dec. 23 is currently schedule for a 1:00 p.m. start, but FOX could decide later this season to move it back to 4:25 p.m.