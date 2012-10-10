Two High-Profile Ravens Games Won't Go Primetime

Oct 10, 2012 at 04:28 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

10_FlexGames_news.jpg


 
A pair of high-profile Ravens' games will not get moved into primetime later this season.

The Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Week 16 game against the New York Giants, both at M&T Bank Stadium, will not get moved into the primetime Sunday Night Football slot.

Both games were originally candidates to be flexed, as the NFL allows games to be moved into primetime slots during Weeks 11-16. The networks, however, have the right to protect five Sunday afternoon games each season from getting moved off their air and into primetime. CBS protected the Ravens-Steelers game and FOX protected the Ravens-Giants game.

The Dec. 2 game against the Steelers will be played on CBS at its scheduled time of 4:25 p.m. The game against the Giants on Dec. 23 is currently schedule for a 1:00 p.m. start, but FOX could decide later this season to move it back to 4:25 p.m.

The Ravens have already played three primetime games this season and have just one more remaining on the schedule. The Ravens' final primetime game is the Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, which will air on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 13

The Bengals have a big game against the Chiefs while the Chargers and Raiders square off in Vegas.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens' Veterans Are Delivering

DeSean Jackson still has that extra gear. Could Gus Edwards be ready to break out?

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Broncos: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey All Questionable

The Ravens will be healthier for their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams Could Return Next Week

Lamar Jackson is pleased with red-zone changes in practice this week. Jackson talks about his time with Marshal Yanda.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Broncos

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

news

Ravens Have Flipped the Script on Sacks

Many expected the Ravens to struggle generating a pass rush this season, but they are among the NFL's leaders in sacks.

news

Late for Work 12/2: Ravens Have Reportedly Had Talks With Odell Beckham Jr.

What to expect in Ravens-Broncos game. Which team should the Ravens want to avoid in the playoffs?

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Favorites vs. Broncos

Every analyst is picking the Ravens to get back on track against the Broncos.

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Likes Ravens' Red-Zone Changes

Speeding up the play-calling is a priority after issues in Jacksonville. Greg Roman pushes Stanford job talk aside. Mike Macdonald talks about defensive breakdowns against Jaguars.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey Return to Practice

Marlon Humphrey (ankle) is back at practice but Marcus Peters is not.

news

Odafe Oweh Keeps Grinding Even Though the Sacks Aren't Adding Up

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh says his quiet season has been 'discouraging' but is keeping his head down and trusting the process.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Broncos

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens (7-4) host the Broncos (3-8) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising