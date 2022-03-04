David Ojabo Would Love a Reunion With Odafe Oweh

In his latest mock draft, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah predicted Ojabo would be drafted at No. 15, one pick after Baltimore picks at No. 14. The Ravens are looking to upgrade their pass rush and Ojabo could have instant impact playing for a coordinator in McDonald who utilized Ojabo's versatility in a variety of ways as a pass rusher, run defender, coverage linebacker and quarterback spy.

One of Ojabo's college teammates, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, could be the top player taken in the draft. Asked what Ojabo will bring to the NFL, Hutchinson smiled.

"Ojabo, he's a monster man," Hutchinson said. "He's got so much potential. I can't wait to see him at this level. He's got a lot in front of him, a lot of good years in football."

Ojabo doesn't view himself as an instant success in football, but as someone who was willing to work hard enough to improve quickly. During his first few games in high school, Ojabo felt out of his element.

"I won't lie, when I first started in high school I was getting smacked around by little dudes," Ojabo said. "That didn't sit right with me. The toughest thing was the contact aspect. Coming from basketball, if you bump someone it's a foul. Soccer, if you bump someone too hard, it's a foul. Football, if you're not bumping someone, you're not playing.

"My freshman year (at Michigan) I took a big jump when I started playing against future NFL lineman like (Jon) Runyan (Jr.), Cesar Ruiz. That just bettered me even more."

Whenever Ojabo needs advice, he knows Oweh will lend a friendly ear. After Oweh left high school for Penn State, Ojabo would frequently call his older friend and they would encourage each other.