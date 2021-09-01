Ty'Son Williams Wants to Make Most of Opportunity

There wasn't a huge celebration by Williams when he found out he had made the 53-man roster. From several conversations with Harbaugh, Williams had an inkling that he was showing the coaches want they wanted to see.

Now he's focusing on the task at hand. Williams says his work ethic comes from his mother, Natoishia Williams, who is a 20-year Army veteran. His mother was in town visiting Williams when he found out he had made the team, but Williams said her reaction was low-key. Maybe she figured her son still has more work to accomplish.

"I was trying to see if she would say anything about it, but she didn't even say anything," Williams said smiling. "A couple of my friends reached out, saying they were proud of me. Those things meant a lot to me."

Williams has a different running style than Edwards, but both are physical backs and that suits the Ravens' offense. Edwards and Williams have become friends in the running back room, and they have a natural connection as undrafted rookies who have made it to the big time.

"I think we both have similar games. Gus kind of does his thing, I do mine as well," Williams said. "He's a great back. He kind of went through the same thing I did. A lot of questions I had early on I would ask him. I think we're ready."

There were times in Williams' career where he looked a long way from making it to the NFL. But now that he's made it, he wants to stay awhile. When he thinks about his journey he feels blessed, but Williams hopes the best is yet to come.