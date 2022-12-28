Tylan Wallace Designated for Return to Practice

Second-year wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) was cleared to return for Wednesday's practice.
Wallace was placed on injured reserve Dec. 3 after suffering a hamstring injury. A fourth-round pick in 2021, Wallace has appeared in eight games this season, playing primarily on special teams. He's made three catches for 21 yards this season and had two catches for 23 yards as a rookie.
In another roster move, veteran defensive tackle Christian Ringo was signed to the practice squad. A sixth-round pick in 2015, the 30-year-old Ringo was most recently with the Saints' practice squad before he was released Oct. 20. He has 15 career tackles and 1.5 sacks playing for the Packers (2016), Lions (2017) and Bengals (2018).