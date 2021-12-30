Tyler Huntley, Justin Madubuike Activated From COVID-19 List

The Ravens continue to get healthier ahead of Sunday's critical game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tyler Huntley and Justin Madubuike were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list to the 53-man roster before Thursday's practice, while veteran safety Tony Jefferson was activated and returned to the practice squad.

The Ravens now have just one more player from the 53-man roster (tight end Josh Oliver) remaining on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Huntley missed last weekend's loss against the Cincinnati Bengals when he was placed on the COVID-19 list over the weekend, forcing Josh Johnson to make an emergency start with Lamar Jackson (ankle) unable to play.

Johnson played well in defeat, but Huntley has been impressive in three games this season – a come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears and narrow defeats against the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

Jackson returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Huntley is back, and Johnson remains on the 53-man roster, giving the Ravens multiple options as they continue to monitor Jackson's progress.

Madubuike was among a group of Ravens placed on the COVID-19 list last week and he also did not play against the Bengals. In 13 games and 10 starts this season, Madubuike has logged 32 tackles and two sacks. He's been a regular in the defensive line rotation and his role has increased in December, playing at least 77 percent of the defensive snaps in two of his last four games.