Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Progressing Through Concussion Protocol

Tyler Huntley is practicing again Wednesday as he continues to progress through the concussion protocol.
Huntley was throwing passes with his helmet on Wednesday, following his limited participation in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
Lamar Jackson is not practicing again, for the fifth straight practice following his knee injury on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos.
The Ravens' only other practice absences Wednesday at the portion open to media are defensive tackle Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Justin Houston, and cornerback Marcus Peters, who all often get veteran days off.
Right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee), punter Jordan Stout (right knee) and Morgan Moses (knee) were all limited in Tuesday's practice. The injury report will be out later today.