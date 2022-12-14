Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Progressing Through Concussion Protocol

Dec 14, 2022 at 02:46 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121422-Huntley
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley is practicing again Wednesday as he continues to progress through the concussion protocol.

Huntley was throwing passes with his helmet on Wednesday, following his limited participation in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Lamar Jackson is not practicing again, for the fifth straight practice following his knee injury on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens' only other practice absences Wednesday at the portion open to media are defensive tackle Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Justin Houston, and cornerback Marcus Peters, who all often get veteran days off.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee), punter Jordan Stout (right knee) and Morgan Moses (knee) were all limited in Tuesday's practice. The injury report will be out later today.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Back at Practice

The Ravens are conducting a walk-through practice Tuesday as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Doubtful to Play vs. Steelers

Ronnie Stanley has no injury designation heading into the game. Kevin Zeitler (knee) returned to practice Friday.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Along With Kevin Zeitler

Ronnie Stanley is practicing again. Patrick Mekari (toe) returned to practice.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sidelined, But Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley Practicing

Lamar Jackson is not practicing after suffering a knee injury.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Broncos: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey All Questionable

The Ravens will be healthier for their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey Return to Practice

Marlon Humphrey (ankle) is back at practice but Marcus Peters is not.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Likely Return to Practice

Marlon Humphrey was not on the field early Wednesday. Marcus Williams was catching passes with both hands.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Is Out, Five Questionable vs. Jaguars

Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and Isaiah Likely (ankle) are questionable after being limited on Friday.

news

Lamar Jackson Dealing With Hip Issue, Will Play in Jacksonville

The Ravens are without Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton and others. DeSean Jackson is back.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews Practices Fully, Questionable to Face Panthers

Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday due to illness but will play Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Return to Practice

The Ravens could get two of their top offensive players back to face the Carolina Panthers.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising