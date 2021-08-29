Tyler Huntley Shows He's More Than Ready If Needed

Lamar Jackson saw Tyler Huntley's talent years ago, when they faced each other in an epic South Florida high school playoff game.

Now Huntley is showing everyone. The question of whether Huntley is ready to be the Ravens' backup quarterback has been answered emphatically. Accounting for five touchdowns Saturday night, four with his arm and one with his legs, Huntley (24 for 33, 285 yards, 138.3 quarterback rating) led the Ravens to a 37-3 rout over Washington.

In his second season as an undrafted free agent from Utah, Huntley clearly belongs in the NFL, a duel-threat quarterback with poise and plenty of upside. The Ravens didn't sign a veteran quarterback this offseason, trusting Huntley and Trace McSorley to compete for the backup job. After McSorley suffered an unfortunate back injury several weeks ago, it gave Huntley even more opportunity to showcase his ability, and the young quarterback has seized the moment.