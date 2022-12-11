Tyler Huntley to Start, Kevin Zeitler Inactive, Ronnie Stanley Active vs. Steelers

Tyler Huntley will make his first start this season, Ronnie Stanley will return, but Kevin Zeitler is inactive against the Steelers.

After taking all the first team reps this week, Huntley will start Week 14 against the Steelers in place of Lamar Jackson (knee), who did not practice.

It will be Huntley's first start this season, but he played well in Week 13 after replacing Jackson to open the second quarter of Baltimore's 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Huntley completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards and led the Ravens on a 91-yard game-winning drive on their final possession.

Huntley also started a game against the Steelers last season, a 16-13 overtime loss in the regular-season finale. He'll look to help snap Baltimore's four-game losing streak against Pittsburgh.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is active after missing the past two games. He was a full practice participant Wednesday and limited Thursday before getting a rest day Friday. Stanley had played six consecutive games before he reinjured his surgically repaired ankle Week 10 against the Panthers when Jackson inadvertently fell into Stanley while being sacked.

Starting right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) is inactive after testing his knee Sunday during a pre-game workout at Acrisure Field. Zeitler has been one of the NFL's most durable players, missing just one start over the past eight seasons. Versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (toe) is active and could start in place of Zeitler. Ben Cleveland and Trystan Colon could also see action at right guard.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) is active after being injured during the fourth quarter of the Broncos game. Queen was a full participant in Friday's practice and has not missed a game this season, leading the team with 85 tackles.

The Ravens got two important players back when they activated running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Marcus Williams from injured reserve Saturday. Williams hasn't played since Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals when he suffered a broken wrist.

Dobbins played in four games before opting to undergo another surgery on his knee to clean out scar tissue that was slowing his progress. Dobbins returned to practice on Nov. 30, while Williams was back on the field a week prior. The Ravens will have four running backs active – Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.

The Ravens also elevated undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Brown will be Huntley's backup, while linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion) and Del'Shawn Phillips (quad) are also active.

In addition to Jackson and Zeitler, inactive for Baltimore inside linebacker Josh Bynes, tight end Nick Boyle, cornerback Pepe Williams, tight end Charlie Kolar and outside linebacker David Ojabo. Ojabo has yet to make his debut.

For the Steelers, outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) are both active after being limited in Friday's practice. Watt is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and can be a disruptive force when at full strength.