'Optimistic' Tyus Bowser Could Be Nearing a Return

Oct 30, 2023 at 04:24 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

103023bowser
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tyus Bowser

The Ravens got out of Arizona without any major injuries and could be getting some more players back soon, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh said he talked with Tyus Bowser last week about the status of his knee and that the outside linebacker was "pretty optimistic."

"I can't say it's a guarantee," Harbaugh said. "It's a knee that's a little angry at times. But who knows? Maybe we'll get Tyus back. We'll see how that goes in the next few weeks."

Bowser has been on the non-football injury list the entire season. He has been a key player in the Ravens defense when healthy and his return would help take the group to another level.

Harbaugh said cornerback Pepe Williams (ankle) and outside linebacker Malik Hamm (ankle) are also "close" to coming back. Both have been on injured reserve since the start of the season.

Related Content

news

No Dire Need, But Ravens Are Busy Talking at Trade Deadline

Odell Beckham Jr. is 'playing really well' and is eager. John Harbaugh envisions a big second half of the season for Rashod Bateman.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Suffer Injuries to Two Leaders

Joe Burrow looks nimble as the Bengals come off their bye week with an impressive victory. Kevin Stefanski answers questions about his strategy after a late-game interception costs the Browns in their loss to Seattle.
news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Cardinals

Rashod Bateman's snaps increased. Gus Edwards led the backfield again. Michael Pierce dominated in his opportunities.
news

What the Cardinals Said After Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Jonathan Gannon talks about the two interceptions and players say they were surprised a Cardinals touchdown wasn't whistled dead.
news

Late for Work: Are the Ravens the Top Team in the AFC?

Will the Ravens be active at the NFL trade deadline? Michael Pierce earns commendations for impressive game. Pundits unanimous in crediting the Ravens with a victory, regardless of how pretty it is.
news

Gus Edwards Makes a Statement in Arizona

The Ravens rode the 'Gus Bus' with their passing offense scuffling in Arizona.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Win in Arizona

Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone keep making plays. Michael Pierce was a wrecking ball up front. The Ravens are in strong position at 6-2.
news

Unheralded Ravens Defenders Make Game-Changing Plays

Ravens safety Geno Stone and cornerback Brandon Stephens had game-changing interceptions and nose tackle Michael Pierce made splash plays.
news

Odafe Oweh Active vs. Cardinals

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and special teams standout/wide receiver Tylan Wallace are inactive.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Cardinals

The Ravens are heading west to face off against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 4:25 p.m. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

The Ravens (5-2) will look to win their third straight game when they face the Cardinals (1-6) in Arizona.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising