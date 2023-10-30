'Optimistic' Tyus Bowser Could Be Nearing a Return

The Ravens got out of Arizona without any major injuries and could be getting some more players back soon, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh said he talked with Tyus Bowser last week about the status of his knee and that the outside linebacker was "pretty optimistic."

"I can't say it's a guarantee," Harbaugh said. "It's a knee that's a little angry at times. But who knows? Maybe we'll get Tyus back. We'll see how that goes in the next few weeks."

Bowser has been on the non-football injury list the entire season. He has been a key player in the Ravens defense when healthy and his return would help take the group to another level.